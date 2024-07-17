Got your eye on a sweet new VALORANT weapon or bundle? Me too, and I know how to save 20% on ALL in-game purchases

VALORANT is one of my favorite first-person shooters, and there are plenty of ways to express yourself in-game with custom guns, gun charms, calling cards, player titles, and more. Decking your Agents out in flashy gear can be expensive, though, especially the super-premium weapons bundles.

That's less of a problem for me, though, since I happen to know a trick to save 20% on all VALORANT purchases... Just buy gift cards. For Amazon Prime Day, you can get a $50 VALORANT gift card for only $40 at Amazon. Or a $100 VALORANT gift card for just $80 at Amazon, or a — You get the point, it's a gift card that gives you in-game currency you can turn around and use on weapons, bundles, the Battle Pass, and whatever else. And you'll have saved 20% on all of it.

This is an Amazon Prime member exclusive deal, though, so be sure you're subscribed or start your 30-day trial for free at Amazon. It's also not going to last much longer with only a few hours left on the deal, so act fast.

VALORANT Gift Card ($50) | was $50 now $40 at Amazon Whatever your heart desires in VALORANT, be it the new Evori Dreamwings bundle or the latest Battle Pass, you can save 20% on all of it by stocking up on these rarely discounted gift cards. They're only redeemable on PC in the US and Canada, but cross-progression means all your currency and purchases will sync across platforms.

✅Perfect for: Anyone who plays VALORANT and likes to spend a little money in the game. These gift cards just give you in-game currency, which you can use on any premium purchases. ❌Avoid if: You don't play VALORANT. These are VALORANT gift cards, they're not very useful for anything else. 👀Other amounts: VALORANT Gift Card ($10) was $10 now $8 at Amazon | VALORANT Gift Card ($25) was $25 now $20 at Amazon | VALORANT Gift Card ($100) was $100 now $80 at Amazon ❓Why Amazon? Amazon is one of the largest online retailers in the world for good reason, with a huge selection of products across all categories and fast, international shipping options. With Amazon Prime you save more, get your products faster, and enjoy so many other perks.

🔥The hottest Prime Day 2024 deals🔥

Your free pass to 20% off everything in VALORANT

The Evori Dreamwings bundle is notoriously expensive, but this deal helps take the edge off. (Image credit: Riot Games)

I love VALORANT, and I'll admit I've spent a fair bit of money in the game on individual weapon skins and Battle Passes. I've never purchased a full bundle, though, simply because they're often too rich for my blood. That being said, the new Evori Dreamwings bundle in VALORANT is honestly amazing, and I'd love to add it to my collection. Being able to get 20% off of it certainly helps me justify it.

It isn't just limited to the premium bundles, though. These are VALORANT gift cards, which directly translate to the equivalent amount of in-game currency (known as VALORANT Points). That means that once you redeem the gift cards, you'll be able to spend that that VP on literally any premium product available in VALORANT, including bundles, daily weapon offerings, the Night Market, and the current Battle Pass.

You don't have to spend it all at once, either! VP doesn't expire, so you can stockpile on discounted currency now and then wait until something that truly catches your eye arrives. A lot of people are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the new RGX premium bundle in VALORANT, for example. Just pick up $100 of VALORANT Points for $80 at Amazon, and you'll be completely set!

It's a great deal, and well worth becoming an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of it. There are a few quick things you should know, though.

For one, you'll need to redeem the gift cards via the Riot Client on PC. I stress "redeem," because once they're added to your account it doesn't matter where you spend the VP or play the game, be it VALORANT on PC or the new VALORANT for Xbox and PlayStation. Cross-progression means all your account info, currency, and purchases sync across platforms! Finally, these gift cards are only good in the United States of America and Canada, so they can't be redeemed worldwide, unfortunately.

What is an Amazon Prime membership?

An Amazon Prime membership can save you a ton of money in the long run. (Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Prime is the subscription for the ultimate Amazon-savvy shopper. You can already save a lot of money just by shopping through Amazon, but the company's all-in-one subscription service shoves an absurd amount of value into one monthly or annual cost. An Amazon Prime membership includes a ton of perks and features, such as:

Free one-day and two-day shipping on millions of items

Exclusive deals and promotions, such as for the $100 Best Buy gift card

Ad-free access to thousands of free movies, TV shows, music, podcasts, books, and magazines

Unlimited full-resolution photo backup

Free games, perks, channel subscriptions, and more with Prime Gaming at Twitch

Savings on prescriptions at thousands of pharmacies

Zero delivery fees, exclusive offers, and other discounts on food deliveries with GrubHub+

If you're interested in trying it out, you can get started with a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime for free at Amazon, or explore paid plans starting as low as $6.99 a month (the standard pricing is $14.99 a month).

Amazon Prime | Free at Amazon w/ 30-day trial Enjoy a list of benefits and features too long to go through with an Amazon Prime membership, which you can trial for 30 days for free. Right now, you can take advantage to save money on Razer & Xbox gear.

What is Amazon Prime Day? Amazon Prime Day is basically Amazon's version of Black Friday. It's an all-online sales bonanza during which thousands of products are heavily discounted, with even more savings in store for Amazon Prime members. It's a great time to cross some products off your wishlist without draining your wallet. Of course, Amazon is far from the only retailer to go crazy with price cuts during Amazon Prime Day, with many companies like Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and more taking advantage. If you want to save as much as possible, you could also consider a My Best Buy membership, Walmart Plus membership, or a Target Circle membership for exclusive discounts.