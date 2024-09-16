Is Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 on Xbox Game Pass?

Is Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 coming to Xbox Game Pass? Unfortunately for hopeful subscribers, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 isn't currently available on Xbox Game Pass, and there's no official confirmation that it's coming to the service at any point in the future. However, that doesn't mean it never will, and a few other Warhammer titles have actually made their way onto the service already.

For now, Space Marine 2 isn't on Game Pass

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

While 2024 hasn't exactly been a huge year for new shooters, one just came out that's joined Helldivers 2 as one of the biggest games of the year: Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. Released near the start of September, Space Marine 2 is a long-awaited sequel to the fan-favorite 2011 title, and has quickly risen to become a colossal hit. At the time of writing, it has 114,091 players in-game and a daily concurrent player count average of roughly 150,000 on Steam alone (thanks, SteamDB), making it one of the most-played PC games right now. It's also available on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and the Epic Games Store, giving console users and gamers who prefer to avoid Steam ways to fight to defend the Imperium.

Without a doubt, Space Marine 2 is a must-play for Warhammer 40,000 fans, folks who enjoy co-op play, and intense third-person PvE shooters with tons of action. It's not surprising, then, that many are hoping to play one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of the year with Xbox Game Pass — Microsoft's all-you-can-eat-style gaming service. Game Pass subscriptions allow members to access hundreds of different games on Xbox and PC in exchange for a monthly fee, making it a popular way for many players to dive into both classic and new titles.

DEAL: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month pre-paid cards are just $31.59 at CDKeys, giving you three months for the price of two even after the recent price increase to $19.99/month

Unfortunately for hopeful membership owners, however, Warhammer 40:000: Space Marine 2 is not currently available on any tier of Xbox Game Pass. That means that even if you have Xbox Game Pass Core, Standard, PC Game Pass, or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you'll have to directly buy Space Marine 2 on Xbox or PC in order to experience it. Luckily, the Steam version of the game is discounted down to $51.99 at CDKeys right now (read our CDKeys FAQ for more on why we recommend that retailer), so that's an awesome deal to consider taking advantage of if you don't want to pay the full $59.99 MSRP.

Will Space Marine 2 come to Game Pass?

Players face off in Warhammer 40:000: Space Marine 2's PvP mode. (Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

Space Marine 2 may not be on Xbox Game Pass now, but could it come to the service at some point in the future? Ultimately, developer Saber Interactive and publisher Focus Entertainment haven't given an official word one way or another, but there's no reason to believe that it would be impossible for the bombastic sci-fi shooter to make it into Microsoft's Game Pass library.

In fact, while no Warhammer games have launched onto Game Pass, a few have ended up being added to the service down the line. One of these is the first-person shooter Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, which came to Game Pass in October 2023 when it launched on Xbox; the other is Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, a "boomer shooter" that hit the service in early March just under a year after its May 2023 release. Admittedly, these were made by different studios and are entirely different types of games, but even so, there's reason to be hopeful about Space Marine 2 making its way to Game Pass.

With that said, if Space Marine 2 does come to the service, I wouldn't expect to see it for quite a while — especially since the game is getting tons of sales as it is right now. The absolute earliest I'd expect to hear something about Game Pass availability is six months from now in Q1 2025, though realistically, it will likely be a full year or more. In the meantime, keep an eye out for nice deals like the one I shone a spotlight on above if you want to play.