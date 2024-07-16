One of the best introductions to the Warhammer 40,000 universe is enjoying a glorious 58% discount deal

There have been all kinds of videogame adaptations of the long-running Warhammer 40,000 tabletop wargaming franchise over the years ranging from action games to strategy games. Then in 2023, Owlcat Games released a brand new videogame take on the Warhammer 40,000 universe called Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader. This CRPG was beloved by critics and fans for its rich story, in-depth gameplay mechanics, and superb art direction.

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader usually has an MSRP of $49.99 at most online retailers. However, CDKeys is hosting a deal for the PC (Steam) version of Warhammer 40: Rogue Trader, reducing its price down to $21.39.

Why should you buy Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader?

Launch Trailer | Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader - YouTube Watch On

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is a CRPG created by Owlcat Games of Pathfinder fame. Set in the grim dark future of the 41st millennium, you play as a Rogue Trader, a privateer in charge of an intergalactic trading empire in service to the Imperium of Man and its God Emperor.

Your goal in this game is to explore a region of space known as the Koronus Expanse to bring order among its many planets, establish business relations with various factions to accumulate funds for the Imperium, and hunt down alien xenos and heretical worshippers of Chaos who dare to oppose the Emperor. However, there is always the option of taking the riches for yourself or even giving into the whispers of the Warp to become an agent of the Chaos Gods and bring mindless death and destruction to the Koronus Expanse.

While I am a complete novice when it comes to CRPGs, that didn't stop me from absolutely loving Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader as a fan of Warhammer 40,000. This game features an exceptionally well-written story that is approachable for players unfamiliar with the lore of Warhammer 40,000, a cast of deep and engrossing characters, a gorgeous gothic art style oozing with immersive atmosphere, and meaningful dialogue choices that can radically change the direction of the plot.

It also features an enjoyable turn-based combat system where you and your party must strategically utilize their abilities and environmental cover to overcome the enemies of Man including Daemons, Tyranids, Necrons, Chaos heretics, and more. Additionally, you will also be taking on enemies in entertaining space navel battles where you must pilot your gargantuan Voidship and command your crew to pull off advanced maneuvers and well-placed shots that will blast your enemies to the Void.

The cherry on top is that this game can be played solo or with your friends as Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader supports 6-player online co-op.

Companion Trailer | Warhammer 40,000 Rogue Trader - YouTube Watch On

If you're a fan of turn-based CRPGs like Baldur's Gate 3 or tactical Warhammer 40,000 games like Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector, then I highly recommend checking out Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader as I believe it is one of the best PC games and best Xbox games based on Warhammer 40,000.

The PC (Stream) version of Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is currently enjoying a massive 58% discount deal over CDKeys, reducing its high price of $51.99 down to a more affordable price of $21.39. CDKeys is a great website to purchase digital codes for PC games at cheap prices you will be hard-pressed to anywhere else on the internet, even on Amazon Prime Day. If you wish to more about the benefits of CDKeys, check out our CDKeys FAQ Guide.

What platforms is Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader available on? Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is available for purchase on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Windows and Steam.

Can Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader be played on Steam Deck and ROG Ally? Yes, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is Steam Deck verified so it can be played on Steam Deck and ROG Ally.

How long will it take to complete Warhammer 40: Rogue Trader? Warhammer 40: Rogue Trader will likely take you over 60 hours to complete if you do the main missions and sidequests. However, this game has tons of replay value thanks to the numerous ways you can customize your character and the dialogue options with divergent story paths that will take you multiple playthroughs to experience them all.