One of the biggest Xbox RPGs is on sale for roughly half its MSRP thanks to Amazon Prime Day

After many years of anticipation since its announcement in 2018, Bethesda finally released its first science-fiction RPG and its first original IP in over 25 years – Starfield. This game is Bethesda's most ambitious RPG yet, featuring a vast wealth of immersive story content, engaging combat, and a massive galaxy to explore that pushes Bethesda's Creation Engine to its limits.

This epic RPG is currently on a 48% discount sale over at Amazon for Amazon Prime Day, reducing its MSRP down from $69.99 to $36.49.

Why should you buy Starfield?

Travel to the far corners of the galaxy to uncover otherworldly artifacts with great power. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Starfield is an open-world, sci-fi RPG developed by Bethesda Softworks, known mainly for creating the popular Elder Scrolls series and spearheading the Fallout franchise since Fallout 3. In this game, you play as a space miner who, one day, discovers a mysterious alien artifact that has warped your mind in unknown ways after making contact with it.

To uncover this artifact's origins and what it has done to you, you join an organization of intergalactic explorers called the Constellation and explore the galaxy for answers while completing quests, meeting various factions, and fending off space pirates along the way.

Starfield (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks) Price: $69.99 MSRP

Developer: Bethesda Softworks

Developer: Bethesda Softworks

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Genre: Action RPG (open-world)

Install size: 85GB

Playtime: Main story: 20-30 hours. Side quests and main story: 100-200 hours. Everything: Over possibly 10,000 hours.

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S and PC (Windows and Steam).

Release date: September 1, 2023 (early access) September 6, 2023 (global)

Xbox Game Pass: Yes

Xbox Play Anywhere: Yes

When Starfield launched for the general public on September 6, 2023, it amazed long-time fans of Bethesda's RPGs and critics alike. Even our own Jez Corden and Samuel Talbert were immensely impressed when they reviewed Starfield on Xbox, calling it one of Xbox's best games of the past decade.

To say that this game is packed to the brim with content would be a galaxy-sized understatement. Starfield features dozens, if not, hundreds of exceptionally made main story quests and side quests that explore the deep backstories of the worlds you will visit and companions you can recruit into your party.

It also has a fresh, immersive take on realistic science-fiction tropes with weightless movement while under the effects of zero-gravity, worlds with hostile atmospheres that require special suits to survive exploration, and a huge arsenal of futuristic, yet retro "NASApunk" weapons and armor to collect.

Speaking of weapons, Starfield also features one of the combat systems ever made in a Bethesda game. The gunplay is fast-paced and brutal thanks to improved physics (especially when you send enemies flying while fighting under zero gravity), enemy AI is smart and will take advantage of the environment to put you down, and you can customize your character with all kinds of passive and active abilities to add variety to your move-set.

In addition, Starfield has ship combat similar to games like Elite Dangerous or No Man's Sky, where you must engage in space dogfights with enemy vessels with spaceships you have personally built. The ship battles are epic, cinematic spectacles where carefully placed shots and strategic maneuvering can lead to some of the coolest moments in the game.

That being said, the game isn't entirely perfect. Starfield's opening act has major pacing issues (the story starts too slow and introduces too many game mechanics at once too early), the facial animations on NPCs look extremely dated and jarring, and the game occasionally suffers from graphical and performance bugs.

However, Starfield's well-crafted questlines, fun combat, deep lore, and stunning environments more than make for these shortcomings and are worth the effort of getting past its rough beginning. Not to mention, the game has received significant improvements since its launch like 60FPS support, numerous bug fixes, and allowing players to mod the game however they desire thanks to the addition of the Starfield Creation Kit.

Plus, Starfield is getting a huge DLC expansion sometime during Fall 2024 called Shattered Spaces that will add more content to the game and a new story where players must explore an ancient alien city on an uncharted world and fight cosmic horrors.

The Standard Edition of Starfield on Xbox Series X|S normally has a steep MSRP of $69.99 but thanks to Amazon Prime Day, that price has been slashed by an interstellar 48% discount, reducing it to $36.49 at Amazon.

Alternatively, if you desire the PC (Steam) version of Starfield, CDKeys is hosting a 43% discount deal, reducing its MSRP of $69.99 to $44.19. CDkeys is an amazing online game store that offers digital codes for the best PC games at cheap prices not often found anywhere else. Check out our CDKeys FAQ Guide if you wish to learn more,

What platforms is Starfield available on? Starfield is available for purchase on Xbox Series X|S and PC via Windows and Steam.

What cloud gaming services is Starfield available on? Starfield is available on Xbox Game Pass and NVIDIA GeForce NOW.

How long will it take to complete Starfield? Starfield's main quest line will roughly take you about 20 to 30 hours to complete. However, taking the time to complete all its side quests in addition to the main quests could take you 100 to over 200 hours. But if you plan to indulge in all of its content, it may take you thousands to experience everything Starfield has to offer.