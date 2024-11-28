Dell's flagship gaming PCs won't get any cheaper: Starting at $1,199 for an RTX 4060 Ti

Almost all of Dell's Alienware Aurora R16 pre-built gaming desktops are on sale for Black Friday.

Dell has a long list of discounted laptops, monitors, accessories, and PCs on Black Friday, but gamers are no doubt focusing on Alienware desktops. The Aurora R16 — Dell's latest refresh — is made for those who don't want to build their own PC but who want a ton of style and power.

Nearly all Alienware R16 models are on sale at Dell, with prices starting at just $1,199.99 after a $400 discount. That'll get you an Intel Core i7-14700F CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Not bad at all.

The most expensive config comes out to $3,699.99 after a $995 discount, landing you a Core i9-14900KF CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4090 GPU, 64GB of RAM, and a 4TB SSD. There are nine other discounted models to shop that fit in somewhere between these two PCs, and I can offer some buying advice to help you pick the right one.

Monster pre-built PCs Alienware Aurora R16

Was: $1,349 to $4,694

"The Alienware Aurora R16 is a welcome update to the Aurora line of gaming PCs. The sleek, elegant smaller chassis is the most visible change from previous iterations, making it a desktop that looks great in any work environment. And thanks to the powerful components you can configure it with, you can put plenty of power under the hood if you want." — Tony Polanco (Tom's Guide) Tom's Guide review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ ✅Perfect for: PC gamers who want a stylish and powerful pre-built rig. Many different configurations are available starting at a discounted $1,199.99. ❌Avoid if: You want a less stylized design or prefer to build your own PC without proprietary parts for easier future upgrades. CPU: Up to Intel Core i9-14900KF. GPU: Up to NVIDIA RTX 4090. RAM: Up to 64GB DDR5. SSD: Up to 4TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe. Launch date: 2023/24.

What you need to know before buying the Alienware Aurora R16

The Alienware Aurora R16 might be the best-looking gaming PC Dell has ever produced. (Image credit: Alienware)

Dell's pre-built gaming PCs are, if nothing else, uniquely designed. The latest case from Alienware is unlike any other on the market, with RGB lighting, quiet cooling, and a small plastic window to view the internal hardware.

The PC has lots of ports, including USB-C on the front and back of the case, and it's easy to get inside with a removable side panel. It looks great from the outside, but inside is where things start to get a tad silly.

Dell's inclusion of a proprietary motherboard and PSU makes for an unconventional layout, and anyone who wants to keep their PC updated beyond RAM and storage might want to shop elsewhere. The iBuyPower Slate 8 Mesh I recently reviewed, for example, uses standard parts, making for a much easier upgrade path.

The Alienware Aurora R16 will find a better home with PC gamers who want a system that works out of the box and doesn't require much interaction. Don't care for fiddling around inside a PC case? Just want a ton of power and a great look? This is the right choice.

Which Aurora R16 configuration should I buy?

With so many different Aurora R16 configurations on sale, I don't blame you for searching out some extra buying advice.

The cheapest model available is down to $1,199.99 after a $400 discount. It just so happens to be the configuration I recommend for most gamers who want strong performance even at 1440p, as it boasts a Core i7-14700F CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. It's liquid-cooled with a 500W Platinum PSU.

A nice mid-range compromise currently comes in at $1,799.99 after a $400 discount. The model has an overclockable Core i7-14700KF CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4070 Super GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. It too is liquid-cooled but bumps the PSU up to 1,000W Platinum.

If you're really feeling rich, a model with Core i9-14900KF CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4080 Super GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD is down to $2,499 thanks to a $700 discount. Liquid cooling and a 1,000W Platinum PSU are on board.

Dell has 11 Aurora R16 models discount on Black Friday, and these three configurations are only my general recommendations. Even if you don't see what you need here, check Dell's website for other models and time-limited price drops