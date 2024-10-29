The ROG Ally saves my work trips, so I found all the best early Black Friday deals on gaming handhelds, accessories, and more

For all your handheld and handheld accessory needs, this is where to go.

One of my favorite tech products that I own is the ASUS ROG Ally X (and the regular ROG Ally before it), as it allows me to game in bed or — more importantly — on planes and in hotel rooms when I'm traveling for work. I love gaming handhelds and the accessories that make them better, so I'm taking it upon myself to dedicate time over the next month and beyond to keep track of the best discounts on these products, such as this early Black Friday deal that nets you a Lenovo Legion Go for just $499.99 at Best Buy. Keep this page bookmarked because I'll be updating it regularly.

Lenovo Legion Go (Z1 Extreme, 512GB)

Was: $699.99

Now: $499.99 at Best Buy "Thanks to its large 8.8-inch display, built-in kickstand, and detachable controllers, the Lenovo Legion Go stands out as one of the most versatile Windows gaming handhelds available. The casing is a bit thick and might be hard for some to hold. Additionally, battery life isn't ideal, the setting software is limited, and sometimes gameplay can be choppy. However, the graphics render beautifully, and the combined effect of the gorgeous color gamut and crisp resolution of the display makes for a great visual experience." Our experience: Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Display: 8.8-inch IPS LCD, 16:10 aspect ratio, QHD+ (2,560 x 1,600) resolution, 144Hz refresh rate. CPU/GPU: AMD Z1 Extreme w/ Radeon graphics. Memory: 16GB RAM. Storage: 512GB SSD. OS: Windows 11. Weight: 854g (1.88lbs). Warranty: 1-year Limited Launch date: 2023 See at: Best Buy ✅Perfect for: Those who want the most versatile Windows-powered gaming handheld with detachable controllers, an FPS mouse mode, built-in kickstand, and a massive (and beautiful) display. ❌Avoid if: You want a more compact gaming handheld that's better for travel. 💰Price check: $499.99 at Amazon ❓Why Best Buy? One of our most trusted retailers, Best Buy offers reliable shipping options, standard 30-day return windows, and fast customer support. My Best Buy members can reap a ton of other benefits, too, with free and paid subscription tiers.

WD_BLACK SN770M Internal SSD (2TB)

Was: $239.99

Now: $192.99 at Best Buy "If you're the owner of a Steam Deck or ROG Ally, then you absolutely should consider upgrading to a WD_BLACK SN770M internal SSD. This upgrade once more proves that Western Digital is a reliable manufacturer that produces extremely well-made products. You'll have more game space, so you don't have to do the uninstall dance nearly as much, and you'll get improved read and write speeds in the process." Our experience: Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Form factor: M.2 2230 SSD. Interface: PCIe Gen 4x4. Speeds: 5,150MB/s (Read), 4,850MB/s (Write). Warranty: 5-year Limited Launch date: 2023 See at: Best Buy ✅Perfect for: Those who want to expand the internal SSD storage of their gaming handheld with a fast, reliable, and easy-to-install alternative. ❌Avoid if: You don't need more internal storage or you're not comfortable opening up your gaming handheld to upgrade the SSD. 💰Price check: $192.99 at Amazon ❓Why Best Buy? One of our most trusted retailers, Best Buy offers reliable shipping options, standard 30-day return windows, and fast customer support. My Best Buy members can reap a ton of other benefits, too, with free and paid subscription tiers.

Insignia ASUS ROG Ally Docking Station

Was: $79.99

Now: $39.99 at Best Buy Customer reviews: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ @ Best Buy Connector interface: USB Type-C w/ 65W Power Delivery. Display output: 1x display up to 4K @ 60Hz via HDMI. Ports: 3x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1, 1x Ethernet RJ45. Compatibility: ASUS ROG Ally, ASUS ROG Ally X. Weight: 5.1g. Warranty: None provided. Launch date: 2024 See at: Best Buy ✅Perfect for: Those who want a cost-effective way to transform and expand their ROG Ally into a full-blown gaming station with extra USB ports and display output. ❌Avoid if: Those who want to take full advantage of the USB Type-C 4.0 bandwidth of the ASUS ROG Ally X. ❓Why Best Buy? One of our most trusted retailers, Best Buy offers reliable shipping options, standard 30-day return windows, and fast customer support. My Best Buy members can reap a ton of other benefits, too, with free and paid subscription tiers.

SanDisk Extreme microSD Card (1TB)

Was: $92.99

Now: $88.05 at Amazon "Professionals that require storage on the go will love the flexibility and the performance of this card; price is likely to be a minor factor in their decision process especially when you factor in the time saved from shuffling lower capacity cards around." Expert experience: TechRadar review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Standards: microSDXC, UHS-I, A2, C10, U3, V30. Speeds: 160MB/s (Read), 90MB/s (Write). Durability: Temperature, water, shock, & x-ray proof. Warranty: 1-year Standard. Launch date: 2020 See at: Amazon ✅Perfect for: Those who want a cheap and easy way to expand their gaming handheld storage for media, light and casual gamers, and more. ❌Avoid if: You want the best load and render speeds for the best PC games, as you'll want to upgrade the internal SSD instead. 💰Price check: $92.99 at Walmart ❓Why Amazon? There's a reason Amazon is one of the biggest online retailers in the world, with endless options, reliable free shipping, and competitive pricing. Amazon Prime members can enjoy a ton of other benefits, too.

dbrand ASUS ROG Ally Killswitch

Was: $64.90

Now: $59.95 at dbrand "It's a bit costly, but the ROG Ally Killswitch from dBrand definitely improves upon the gaming handheld experience. The rubber casing makes the device less likely to slip from your hands, while also providing a slightly thicker grip for a more comfortable hold. A kickstand with built-in microSD card storage slots is also very nifty. Additionally, being able to protect the screen, joysticks, and buttons with a removable covering makes the ROG Ally easier to travel with without needing a bulky carrying case to do so." Our experience: Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Features: Compatible w/ dbrand skins, optional screen protector, travel cover, & joystick caps, built-in kickstand. Warranty: None provided. Launch date: 2024 See at: dbrand ✅Perfect for: Those who want to maximize the durability and comfort of their ROG Ally, while also adding useful features and optional customization. ❌Avoid if: You would rather use your ROG Ally naked to save on costs, as this is a premium accessory.

Why You Should Trust Me Why You Should Trust Me Zachary Boddy (They / Them) Social Links Navigation Staff Writer I've been a member of the Windows Central team for years now, and during that time I've reviewed, tested, and enjoyed plenty of gaming PCs, consoles, handhelds, accessories, and more. I use the ROG Ally X all the time and loved the ROG Ally before it, so I know what to look for to make these awesome handhelds even better (and save you some money in the process).

Beating the holiday rush with early Black Friday deals

Black Friday may technically be weeks away, but the deals seem to start earlier every single year, and 2024 is no different.

You can already find plenty of great deals on plenty of great tech, including popular gaming handhelds like the ASUS ROG Ally and ROG Ally X, Steam Deck, Lenovo Legion Go, and beyond. It's not just limited to the handhelds themselves, though — you can also find awesome discounts on the best gaming handheld accessories, too, like cases, storage expansions, and more.

Personally, my favorite deal at the moment is one of the best prices we've ever seen for the Lenovo Legion Go, which is only $499.99 at Best Buy right now. That's a stellar price on one of the most versatile and capable gaming handhelds on the market. There are sure to be plenty of other sales on gaming handhelds and handheld accessories between now and the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, too, and I'll be continually updating this article as we discover those deals.

Which gaming handheld is the best for me? All of the major gaming handhelds may go on sale at some point during this discount-heavy period of the year, so you may be wondering which one you should ultimately get for yourself. Right now, the best options seem to be the Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally & Ally X, and Lenovo Legion Go. The Nintendo Switch is the most casual and affordable entryway into portable gaming, and is perfect for fans of long-running Nintendo franchises or families. The Switch is an excellent console, but it's severely lacking in power and you're limited to the Nintendo eShop for all of your games. For those who still want an easy-to-use and consistent console, but with more power and access to a larger library of titles, the Steam Deck is the next best choice. A tailored Linux-based interface and access to a massive catalogue of Steam PC games makes the Steam Deck a supremely reliable handheld, although it still lacks in versatility compared to the Windows-powered options. My personal favorite gaming handheld, the ASUS ROG Ally (or the more premium Ally X, if you're willing to spend more), strikes a great balance with its comfortable and compact form factor, excellent performance and respectable battery life, and the sheer versatility Windows offers gamers — especially when bolstered by ASUS' actually useful software additions. The Lenovo Legion Go is for those who are willing to trade some comfort and convenience for even more capability, as this handheld boasts the largest screen you'll find, as well as a built-in kickstand and detachable controllers. You really can't go wrong with any of these handhelds, but which one is best for you will depend on your budget and what kind of games you want to play. If you want to take your entire PC gaming library on the go and want to take advantage of Xbox Game Pass, you'll want the ASUS ROG Ally or Lenovo Legion Go, though.

What accessories do I need for my gaming handheld? Every gaming handheld I'd recommend will work great the moment you pull it out of the box, but that doesn't mean there aren't accessories that will make your experience even better. If you want added protection or plan to travel with your handheld, a trusty case or reliable travel bag is a must-have. Handhelds often struggle with battery life, too, so a beefy power pack may save you in a pinch. Games take up a lot of storage, so you might want to upgrade your handheld's storage with a bigger SSD or a more casual microSD card. Some people also transform their Windows-powered handhelds into full-blown PCs with docking stations, which can let you hook up external monitors, keyboards, mice, and other accessories. You can't go wrong with a great gaming headset, either, which will allow you to enjoy your games wherever you are without bothering the people around you.

How do I upgrade my gaming handheld SSD? Every gaming handheld is a little different, but the overall process for upgrading your SSD and transferring your data should be similar. We have a guide on upgrading your ASUS ROG Ally SSD and another guide for upgrading your Steam Deck SSD to help you get started, but the general guidance is the same either way — make sure you're comfortable opening your device, and prepare ahead of time with the tools you'll need to get the job done.

When is Black Friday? Black Friday is technically on Nov. 29, 2024, but this sales event seems to start a little earlier each year. Retailers increasingly get more aggressive in terms of when discounts start in order to entice consumers ahead of the main event, so you can see early Black Friday deals as soon as October. Black Friday itself can feel overwhelming and be limited by stock shortages, so it's often a great idea to take advantage of those early sales ahead of time.