HP OMEN 45L with RTX 4070 — at $1,499 it's every gamer's fantasy and the epitome of coolness

Building your own PC can be a fun hobby, but it's not the only way to get a solid gaming desktop. You can configure pre-built PCs with high-end specs to handle the best PC games. The best part is that when you get a gaming desktop from a company like HP, you don't have to worry about compatibility of parts or hunt for deals on specific components. A Black Friday deal at Best Buy slashes $600 off the HP Omen 45L with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 and an RTX 4070.

HP Omen 45L | was $2,099.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy This pre-built gaming desktop has premium parts, attractive RGB lighting, and is easy to upgrade without needing special tools or proprietary parts. Atop the desktop sits a unique Cryo Chamber that helps keep the system's CPU temperatures down.

✅Perfect for: Those looking for a high-end gaming PC with a unique design, clean look, and RGB lighting. ❌Avoid it if: You need a small gaming PC. The Cryo Chamber adds a lot of height to the HP Omen 45L. 💰Price check: $1,619.99 at HP (13th Gen Intel Core i7 model) 🔎Our review: HP Omen 45L review: A crazy 'Cryo Chamber' keeps this 4K gaming PC cool and infinitely flexible

Bigger is better with the HP Omen 45L

HP OMEN 45L (right) with HP OMEN 27" monitor and keyboard.

The particular HP Omen 45L that's on sale through Best Buy features an Intel Core i7-12700 CPU paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 CPU. Rounding out its spec sheet is a 1TB SSD and 16GB of DDR4 RAM. I wouldn't worry too much about the 12th Gen Intel chip. Getting the best GPU you can afford is more important than getting the newest CPU. That's especially the case given there's only a modest bump up from Intel's 12 Gen to its 13th Gen.

At first glance, the HP Omen 45L may appear similar to HP's other Omen gaming desktops. And sure, it does have some similarities such as its clean design, build quality, and RGB lighting. But if you look a bit closer, you'll see a unique Cryo Chamber on top of it. That chamber houses the PC's all-in-one liquid CPU cooler. That setup allows the CPU of the Omen 45L to run 6 degrees Celsius (roughly 10 degrees Fahrenheit) cooler than the Omen 30L under similar conditions.

In our HP Omen 45L review, our Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino highlighted the "crazy 'Cryo Chamber' keeps this 4K gaming PC cool" It earned high marks for its build quality, premium components, and its unique Cryo Chamber. Rubino also praised HP for making the Omen 45L easy to upgrade.

If the HP Omen 45L doesn't meet your needs or you want another gaming PC, there are other deals going on for Black Friday. We have a collection of the best pre-built gaming desktop PC deals that we'll update throughout the weekend.