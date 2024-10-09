I'm buying this gaming mouse because it's on sale for its lowest price ever

The Razer Basilisk V3 is a tried-and-tested gaming mouse, and you can grab it on sale right now.

Ergonomics are important. Tiny repeated motions, minute-after-minute, hour-after-hour, day-after-day, it all adds up. That means it's important to make sure you've got a quality gaming mouse in your Windows PC setup. You don't want something that'll wear out quickly or give you hand pains after a few months of usage.

If you've been looking to upgrade or replace a failing mouse, look no further. The Razer Basilisk V3 is $40 at Amazon, meaning it's $30 off the usual retail price. There's no telling how long this deal will last during Amazon Big Deal Days (which is just another way of having yet another Prime Day and sneaking it in before Black Friday, let's just be honest here) so act fast!

🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃

More Prime Day deals and anti-Prime Day deals

We at Windows Central are scouring the internet for the best Prime Day deals and anti-Prime Day deals, but there are plenty more discounts going on now. Here's where to find more savings:

I'm getting the Razer Basilisk V3 and you should too

The Razer Basilisk V3 is designed to be comfortable for long-term use. (Image credit: Future)

Unfortunately, my prior gaming mouse has finally started to fail. It's subtle, really, but every now and again I notice a click doesn't register correctly. It's not the biggest problem, and I certainly got my money's worth — I've had it since before the pandemic and I played a fair bit weekly — but it's time for me to upgrade.

It's already annoying to deal with an occasional need for double-clicking when you're writing or checking Excel spreadsheets, but when playing fast-paced strategy games and first-person shooters that require quick movements and split-second reactions? It's downright unacceptable.

This sale on the Razer Basilisk V3 makes the choice clear for me. With a design that's perfect my larger hands and some neat customization options (such as the 16.8 million color combinations) it's an appealing mouse that's made even more palatable by the fact it's currently sitting at its lowest price ever.

Now, to be clear, it has been this price before, reaching $40 briefly earlier in the year during Amazon's first Prime Day sale back in July. It's still quite notable though, as we've never seen the Razer Basilisk V3 go below this price point. As we're on the last day of this particular Prime Day sale, this is the time to go ahead and finish up your shopping, as there's no way to know how long items like this will remain in stock at a discounted price.

I recognize that saving $30 isn't a huge compared to some of the other discounts that you seen thrown around during Amazon Prime Day, but it's still nearly half-off, and it's $30 you can put towards a new game. That's my plan!

The only other important thing to keep in mind is that this mouse is firmly designed with right-handed use in mind. If you're a left-handed PC user, you'll unfortunately need to go elsewhere, such as to the Razer Viper, which is designed for ambidextrous usage.