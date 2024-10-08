I use this PC gaming accessory way more than any other I own, seriously it's not even close — Even if it wasn't on sale, I'd suggest everyone get one

Ever since I got the NerdyTec CouchMaster CYCON² and connected a computer to my TV, my whole way of playing video games has completely changed. This PC gaming accessory — made up of a lapboard with built-in USB ports and two accompanying cushions — allows me to play my favorite PC games on my couch or in bed while using a keyboard and mouse. I love the comfort and freedom it provides me, whether I'm playing games or working. Ever since I got it, my husband and I have used it just about every night.



This lapboard changed the way I play PC games

As a writer and reviewer, I spend over 40 hours a week at my computer desk. As such, in the evenings, it's hard to get myself to go back into my office to enjoy my favorite hobby (playing video games). I just really need to be somewhere else after spending so much time in that spot already.

That's why I decided to connect a computer to my beautiful LG C2 OLED TV in my living room. If you have a decent gaming laptop, you can use that too, of course. This setup allows me to be on my comfy couch rather than my sterile office in the evenings.

Now, I could use an Xbox controller with my computer connected to my TV, but I usually prefer to play PC games with a keyboard and mouse. After I first connected my TV to my computer, I attempted to play with my keyboard on my lap and my mouse on my armrest, but this just made my arms cramp up. But everything changed (not when the Fire Nation attacked) when I got the CouchMaster CYCON².

There are plenty of lapboards out there, but this one is truly amazing. It is very easy to work with and allows me to use accessories that need to be plugged in. When I first got it, I unscrewed the bottom, wound my wired mechanical gaming keyboard cord through the cable tidy area, and then connected it to the USB port. I also connected the power cord from the lapboard to my PC. That way, I can use my nicer PC gaming accessories from the comfort of my couch. It works beautifully and gives my arms the support they need to feel comfortable when gaming. Sometimes, I even use the lapboard to surf the web or even work.

When not in use, I store the lapboard against the wall and place my keyboard and mouse accessories on my bookshelf. But when it comes time to play, I start by setting the lapboard's cushions on the couch, placing my accessories on the lapboard, and then picking up the lapboard and sitting down with it between the cushions. It's so comfortable that I've played like this for hours at a time. My husband loves it too, and we often have to share it.

Another awesome thing I love about the CouchMaster CYCON² is that it's very helpful for people who are limited on space and don't have the room for an office or even a desk. You simply turn your TV into your computer area and then put the lapboard away when you don't need it. You will need somewhere to store it, though, since the lapboard is relatively long.

