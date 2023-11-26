This is STILL the perfect mouse for FPS gaming, and now it's almost half-price in an unmissable Cyber Monday deal

By Ben Wilson
published

Tried and tested ergonomics for all-night gaming.

I've said it for years, and it seems unlikely that I'll stop: Razer makes the best PC gaming peripherals in the world. It's becoming a broader brand than ever, even with some unusual expansions into bizarre fashion accessories. Nevertheless, the Razer Basilisk V3 is still one of the best, most comfortable options you could ask for, now $39.99 at Best Buy for Cyber Monday.

Razer Basilisk V3 | was

Razer Basilisk V3 | was $69.99 now $39.99 at Best Buy

One of Razer's best gaming mice got much better in its third version with a vastly improved scroll wheel, already competitively priced at launch. With an almost half-price discount, it shouldn't be missed.

View Deal

Perfect for: Competitive gamers who crave absolute accuracy with no threat of input delay or hand cramp.

Avoid if: Left-handed gamers. Sorry, this is no ambidextrous mouse due to its ergonomic focus.

💰 Price check: $39.99 at Amazon

🔎 Our review: Razer Basilisk V3: The best FPS gaming mouse now has a smarter scroll wheel

More great Cyber Monday deals

The best ergonomic wired mouse for FPS gamers

Smart Reel scrolling on the Basilisk V3 will change your life. (Image credit: Rich Edmonds | Windows Central)
Cyber Monday 2023

Cyber Monday deals at Windows Central

(Image credit: Windows Central)

RTX 3050 gaming laptop for $599
Discounted Game Pass subs
Keychron keyboard is still $27
1TB of storage for Xbox Series X
Don't buy Switch, buy ROG Ally
My favorite game is super cheap
 700hrs in this game is 3¢ an hour
Refurb Surface Pro 9 is just $639
Microsoft Audio Dock is 80% off

Hardly a brand-new mouse, especially since Razer makes more than I can count on my fingers these days, but since our Basilisk V3 review, it remains a firm favorite due to its pure comfort paired with the 26,000 DPI Focus+ optical sensor.

It's similar to the Logitech MX Master range for its comfort but geared entirely toward competitive gamers instead of office workers concerned with ergonomics. In particular, the Razer HyperScroll Tilt Wheel allows you to move it left and right and switch between three modes: Tactile Scrolling, Free-Spin, and Smart-Reel.

Tactile Scrolling gives you the most tactile feedback when rolling the wheel, which is ideal for weapon or skill switching. Free-Spin is your standard everyday smooth scrolling for web browsing. Smart Reel can be enabled through the Razer Synapse app, allowing users to automatically trigger Free-Spin with rapid wheel movement, slowing down returns to Tactile.

You can rapidly scroll through game dashboards, navigate long patch notes, and browse cosmetic stores without losing the tactile scrolling necessary for carefully selecting weapons in shooters like Counter-Strike 2. It's gorgeous. Don't miss the chance to pick it up for almost half off!

Ben Wilson
Ben Wilson
Channel Editor

Ben is the channel editor for all things tech-related at Windows Central. That includes PCs, the components inside, and any accessory you can connect to a Windows desktop or Xbox console. Not restricted to one platform, he also has a keen interest in Valve's Steam Deck handheld and the Linux-based operating system inside. Fueling this career with coffee since 2021, you can usually find him behind one screen or another. Find him on Mastodon @trzomb@mastodon.online to ask questions or share opinions.