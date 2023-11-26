This is STILL the perfect mouse for FPS gaming, and now it's almost half-price in an unmissable Cyber Monday deal
Tried and tested ergonomics for all-night gaming.
I've said it for years, and it seems unlikely that I'll stop: Razer makes the best PC gaming peripherals in the world. It's becoming a broader brand than ever, even with some unusual expansions into bizarre fashion accessories. Nevertheless, the Razer Basilisk V3 is still one of the best, most comfortable options you could ask for, now $39.99 at Best Buy for Cyber Monday.
Razer Basilisk V3 | was
$69.99 now $39.99 at Best Buy
One of Razer's best gaming mice got much better in its third version with a vastly improved scroll wheel, already competitively priced at launch. With an almost half-price discount, it shouldn't be missed.
✅ Perfect for: Competitive gamers who crave absolute accuracy with no threat of input delay or hand cramp.
❌ Avoid if: Left-handed gamers. Sorry, this is no ambidextrous mouse due to its ergonomic focus.
💰 Price check: $39.99 at Amazon
🔎 Our review: Razer Basilisk V3: The best FPS gaming mouse now has a smarter scroll wheel
The best ergonomic wired mouse for FPS gamers
Hardly a brand-new mouse, especially since Razer makes more than I can count on my fingers these days, but since our Basilisk V3 review, it remains a firm favorite due to its pure comfort paired with the 26,000 DPI Focus+ optical sensor.
It's similar to the Logitech MX Master range for its comfort but geared entirely toward competitive gamers instead of office workers concerned with ergonomics. In particular, the Razer HyperScroll Tilt Wheel allows you to move it left and right and switch between three modes: Tactile Scrolling, Free-Spin, and Smart-Reel.
Tactile Scrolling gives you the most tactile feedback when rolling the wheel, which is ideal for weapon or skill switching. Free-Spin is your standard everyday smooth scrolling for web browsing. Smart Reel can be enabled through the Razer Synapse app, allowing users to automatically trigger Free-Spin with rapid wheel movement, slowing down returns to Tactile.
You can rapidly scroll through game dashboards, navigate long patch notes, and browse cosmetic stores without losing the tactile scrolling necessary for carefully selecting weapons in shooters like Counter-Strike 2. It's gorgeous. Don't miss the chance to pick it up for almost half off!
