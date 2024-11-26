This Lenovo Legion Go deal is the one I'm recommending to all the people asking me for Black Friday advice

Whenever my friends ask me if there are any great Black Friday deals, I ask them if they're into gaming. Year in and year out, the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals center around gamers. That's the case again this year with a discount on the Lenovo Legion Go. The best bargain on the Lenovo Legion Go is a $200 discount on the 512GB model. But if you need more storage, you can also save $200 on the 1TB model.

You don't need to wait to grab the discounted Lenovo Legion Go since Best Buy has a price match guarantee. If the price of the Legion go drops before the holidays wrap up, the retailer will match that price. The Legion Go is already at its best price ever, so I'm not sure it will drop, but it's always good to have a price match guarantee.

The Legion Go runs Windows, giving you access to a massive library of games. It's also a surprisingly good device for streaming content since it has a large 8.8-inch screen and a built-in kickstand. The unique design of the device makes it stand out in a crowd of impressive handheld consoles.

The handheld gaming space is a bit crowded these days. When it comes to best gaming handhelds, there are solid competitors including the Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, and Logitech G Cloud. The Nintendo Switch is popular as well, of course, but I'd consider that in a class of its own due to the unique games available on the device. Competition is good for competitors as it inspires innovation and keeps prices down, but it can also make it difficult to find the right device. Luckily, Lenovo found a way to differentiate the Legion Go from the competition.

I'm going to focus on the Legion Go here, but our Zachary Boddy has an excellent breakdown of everything you need to know about buyiing a PC gaming handheld this Black Friday. If you're torn between devices, Boddy has you covered.

The Lenovo Legion Go has a built-in kickstand and detachable controllers, making it the most versatile Windows gaming handheld (shoutout to the Switch for having those things on the non-Windows side of things). The handheld console also has a massive 8.8-inch display, which is much larger than the 7-inch screens seen on many competing devices. The screen of the Legion Go has a 144HZ refresh rate, which again beats the competition.

The Legion Go has a sturdy design, though it's a bit boxy for some people. A main benefit of that design is that the console does not creak or wiggle at all even though it features detachable controllers.

When it comes to gaming, the Legion Go competes well with the ROG Ally and other devices in its category. As a gaming handheld, the Legion Go is not going to give you the same performance as the best gaming laptops , but games are playable while in the palm of your hand.

"PC gaming has yet another major Windows handheld contender on the market that's worth considering," said Rebecca Spear in our Legion Go review. "Although it occasionally has stuttering and freezing issues, there's no denying that playing games on the Legion Go's 8.8-inch display makes for an impressive experience. Game visuals look gorgeous thanks to the display's high resolution combined with its excellent color gamut and contrast."

Even if you aren't interested in buying a Legion Go, I'd recommend browsing through our Lenovo Legion Go review. The device is wild. It looks like a futuristic concept device dreamed up by someone who didn't have to worry about the logistics of making it work. But Lenovo did just that, it made the Legion Go work. It isn't just that the console has detachable controllers and a kickstand, it's that you can place a controller into an included FPS Mode base and then move your mouse cursor around in a game by dragging that controller around on a surface.

When is Black Friday? Black Friday is on Nov. 29, 2024 but retailers don't seem to care about the official day of the shopping event. I suppose that's fair given Black Friday is a made up "holiday" anyway. While in previous years we saw retailers lists "early Black Friday deals," many stores have declared "Black Friday is here." That means you can get the best deals of the season without having to worry as much about stock shortages. Best Buy has a price match guarantee that has you covered in case the price of an item you purchase drops before the end of the holidays.