Don't wait for Black Friday because the essential storage expansion card for Xbox Series X|S has a miraculously huge discount that should not be slept on
The Seagate Storage Expansion Card 2TB just got one of the biggest price cuts it has ever had over at Amazon, taking its massive MSRP down by 46% just a week ahead of Black Friday
When Xbox fans are looking for ways to upgrade the storage space of their Xbox Series X|S, buying Solid State Drives (SSDs for short) made by Seagate is one of the most popular options. This company has produced some of the most advanced external SSDs for consoles on the market, with high transfer speeds and tons of data storage space to fit in almost hundreds of games.
One example of Seagate's high-quality products is the Seagate Storage Expansion Card 2TB, a device designed specifically for storing over two terabytes worth of Xbox Series X|S titles without the limitations of USB drives. This device normally runs a high asking MSRP of $329.99, but that price has been slashed down by 46% to a more affordable $199.99 at Amazon thanks to this early Black Friday deal.
Seagate Storage Expansion Card 2TB Solid State Drive
Was: $359.99
Now: $199.99 at Amazon
💰Price check: $199.99 at Walmart
🤩Alternative deal: $199.99 at Best Buy
"Microsoft and Seagate partnered up on a slick memory card-style SSD expansion for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, filling demand where standard hard drives simply don't cut it." — Jez Corden, Executive Editor, Windows Central
✅Perfect for: Xbox gamers looking for a high-quality 2TB SSD expansion card they can store Xbox Series X|S games and play directly from.
❌Avoid if: You prefer using external SDD with USB cables or if you're looking for than 2TB of storage space.
Features: 2TB storage space (with 1TB and 500GB variants), PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage type, Plug & Play. Warranty: 3-Year Warranty. Launch date: December 9, 2021.
👉See at: Amazon
Return period: 30 days (Most items). Price match? No. Free shipping: $35 minimum.
Why should you buy the Seagate Storage Expansion Card 2TB SSD?
While it may have gained competition in recent years from the likes of Western Digital's WD_Black C50 Expansion Cards, Seagate's Storage Expansion Card is still considered by many (including us when we reviewed the 1TB variant) to be the undisputed king of the best hard drives for the Xbox Series X|S.
What makes the Seagate Storage Expansion Card 2TB SDD a worthwhile investment is that it is currently the only external SSD expansion card on the market with a 2TB storage space expansion. In addition, it can play Xbox Series X|S games stored inside the card with reduced loading times thanks to its high (raw) data reading speeds of 2.4GB/s.
The Seagate Storage Expansion Card 2TB is also extremely easy to use and set up because all you need to do is simply plug it into the expansion card slot in the back of your Xbox Series X|S.
The only major point of contention with the Seagate Storage Expansion Card 2TB SSD is its MSRP of $329.99, which is a very steep price to pay for such a small device, especially for those with a tight budget. Fortunately, Amazon has come to soften the price you need to pay for the Seagate Storage Expansion Card 2TB in honor of Black Friday.
With this 44% Black Friday discount, you will be able to buy the Seagate Storage Expansion Card 2TB for $199.99 at Amazon and save yourself $160 in the process.
So if you have been waiting for a chance to buy the Seagate Storage Expansion Card 2TB so you can store all the best Xbox games in one convenient place at a massively reduced price, now's the time to do so.
When is Black Friday?
Black Friday officially commences on November 29, 2024. However, many retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart have already begun hosting discount deals for a wide variety of products. In light of this, we recommend keeping an eye out for early discount deals for products you have added to your wishlist at your favorite retailers, just in case they become sold out by the time Black Friday officially starts.
When is Cyber Monday?
When Black Friday ends, Cyber Monday will begin shortly afterward on December 2, 2024. Cyber Monday is worth keeping track of after Black Friday finishes, as this online-only event will most likely host exclusive discount deals not shown during Black Friday or cheaper deals than ones hosted during Black Friday. Also, some Cyber Monday deals may last after the event is over, so you may want to stick around for any last-minute discounts.
Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran of 30-plus years, primarily covering PC and Xbox games here on Windows Central. Gaming since the 8-bit era, Alexander's expertise revolves around gaming guides and news, with a particular focus on Japanese titles from the likes of Elden Ring to Final Fantasy. Alexander is always on deck to help our readers conquer the industry's most difficult games — when he can pry himself away from Monster Hunter that is!