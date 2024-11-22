Don't wait for Black Friday because the essential storage expansion card for Xbox Series X|S has a miraculously huge discount that should not be slept on

When Xbox fans are looking for ways to upgrade the storage space of their Xbox Series X|S, buying Solid State Drives (SSDs for short) made by Seagate is one of the most popular options. This company has produced some of the most advanced external SSDs for consoles on the market, with high transfer speeds and tons of data storage space to fit in almost hundreds of games.

One example of Seagate's high-quality products is the Seagate Storage Expansion Card 2TB, a device designed specifically for storing over two terabytes worth of Xbox Series X|S titles without the limitations of USB drives. This device normally runs a high asking MSRP of $329.99, but that price has been slashed down by 46% to a more affordable $199.99 at Amazon thanks to this early Black Friday deal.

Why should you buy the Seagate Storage Expansion Card 2TB SSD?

Plug this dandy, little card into your Xbox Series X|S and see it gain over 2TB of extra storage space. (Image credit: Matt Brown | Windows Central)

While it may have gained competition in recent years from the likes of Western Digital's WD_Black C50 Expansion Cards, Seagate's Storage Expansion Card is still considered by many (including us when we reviewed the 1TB variant) to be the undisputed king of the best hard drives for the Xbox Series X|S.

What makes the Seagate Storage Expansion Card 2TB SDD a worthwhile investment is that it is currently the only external SSD expansion card on the market with a 2TB storage space expansion. In addition, it can play Xbox Series X|S games stored inside the card with reduced loading times thanks to its high (raw) data reading speeds of 2.4GB/s.

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card 2TB is also extremely easy to use and set up because all you need to do is simply plug it into the expansion card slot in the back of your Xbox Series X|S.

Seagate's Storage Expansion Cards are lightweight, simple to use, and can be easily stored and carried for long-distance travel. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The only major point of contention with the Seagate Storage Expansion Card 2TB SSD is its MSRP of $329.99, which is a very steep price to pay for such a small device, especially for those with a tight budget. Fortunately, Amazon has come to soften the price you need to pay for the Seagate Storage Expansion Card 2TB in honor of Black Friday.

With this 44% Black Friday discount, you will be able to buy the Seagate Storage Expansion Card 2TB for $199.99 at Amazon and save yourself $160 in the process.

So if you have been waiting for a chance to buy the Seagate Storage Expansion Card 2TB so you can store all the best Xbox games in one convenient place at a massively reduced price, now's the time to do so.

