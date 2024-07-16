The only budget racing wheel for Xbox and PC I'd recommend is too cheap to ignore right now — it's perfect for Forza or iRacing

I've used a lot of different racing wheels over the years, but there's one in particular that I recommend more than any. For those just starting out, or shopping on a tighter budget, the Logitech G920 is absolutely perfect. It supports both Xbox and PC, and right now you can get your own Logitech G920 for just $199.90, a hefty discount, on Prime Day.

The ideal first wheel or budget purchase for Xbox or PC racers

The Logitech G920 is incredibly well-built for a cheaper racing wheel.

It's been around for a lot of years, but the Logitech G920 is timeless. Technology may have advanced, direct drive may now be a thing on Xbox, but ultimately, this is where you should start. If you're on a budget, or you're looking for your first ever racing wheel, you can't do any better than this.

The G920 was actually Logitech's first ever wheel for the Xbox, and while it's since been updated in the G923, this is still as great a wheel now as it ever was. It comes with a set of good quality metal pedals, no plastic, and the wheel itself is trimmed in a soft-touch finish that feels a lot like leather.

It doesn't try to be too fancy, either. The layout is perfect, the wheel is round and not oversized, and the metal shifters on either side are large enough that they're easy to use without ever having to stretch your fingers.

The G920 is a belt drive wheel, which means that while the ultimate accuracy isn't there, it's much more forgiving than a direct drive wheel. It's also more forgiving than some more advanced belt driven wheels such as Thrustmaster's TS-XW. It's still powerful enough to catch you out, but not so demanding that you'll need to be a professional athlete to have the strength to turn it.

It's also a great wheel to use fixed to a desk. The included mount is sturdy and easy to use, and because it's not the absolute strongest out there, it won't disintegrate the rest of your setup. Oh, and if you're a fan of stick shift, there's an optional shifter available that's plug and play, again, both for Xbox and PC.

I may have personally moved on from the Logitech G920, but it remains arguably my favorite wheel ever. It's going on for 8 years old, but it's as good as it ever was. When you can snag one this cheap, it's an absolute no-brainer. I loved it when I reviewed it and I still love it today.

