Xbox Game Pass Ultimate drops to lowest price just in time for the holidays
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the best way to play the latest Call of Duty and you can get 3 months for only $25
The holiday season is here, and with it comes the perfect time to bag a deal on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Even after this year’s price hike, it remains one of the best-value subscriptions in gaming. Whether you’re looking to unwind over the holidays or gifting to a lucky new Xbox owner, this CDKeys price is unmissable.
Right now, you can snap up 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for only $25.49 at CDKeys—the lowest price we’ve seen all year! For gifting, skip the hassle of wrapping; simply jot the code onto a festive card. It's an ideal surprise for someone who may be unwrapping an Xbox, ROG Ally, or Lenovo Legion Go this season.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3-months)
Was: $49.99
Now: $25.49 at CDKeys | £20 in UK | €24.29 in EU.
With instant access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Play Anywhere titles, and new releases like Indiana Jones, you or your loved ones can dive into adventure without worrying about $70 a game prices.
✅Perfect for: Gamers who want access to a huge library of titles across Xbox, PC, and the cloud.
❌Avoid if: You only play free-to-play games like Fortnite and Call of Duty Warzone as you only need Xbox Game Pass Standard or Core.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the best way to access the biggest titles right now
I’ll admit, managing endless subscriptions—from Amazon Prime to Netflix—can feel overwhelming, especially as the costs stack up. But when it comes to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, it’s the one subscription I genuinely feel saves me money as there's no way I'd be able to afford all of the games I want to try. Gaming is already an expensive hobby, but having access to a massive library of titles through Game Pass means I’m playing more games—and discovering ones I wouldn’t have tried otherwise. We've just published our Windows Central Game Awards, and many of our chosen winners just happen to be available on Xbox Game Pass. Hellblade 2, Fallout 76, Vampire Survivors and of course the blockbuster Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was a particular surprise for me this year, since it's not a series I've picked up in a long time, and I wouldn't say I'm an FPS fan in general. Thanks to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate though, I didn't need to pay $70 to jump in with my friends who were all obsessed with the game, it just came as part of my subscription. Now sure, I've spent money on a Battle Pass and a ridiculous Christmas Jumper since then, but that's my cross to bear.
The real beauty of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate lies in the variety of games you have access too via it's library. Whether you’re into huge cinematic adventures, or indie gems, there’s something for everyone. Plus, the Ultimate tier adds perks like Xbox Cloud Gaming, exclusive discounts, and extra content. This holiday deal is the perfect opportunity to gift or grab the subscription for yourself—you can stack it on top of an existing subscription too, but be mindful that Microsoft has limited this to 13 months recently.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate keeps getting better, and its latest feature makes it even better value: Xbox Cloud Gaming now includes the Bring Your Own Games program. This allows you to stream a growing list of owned titles directly from the cloud, with no downloads required—perfect for gaming on the go. It’s already saved me money; I almost bought Balatro on mobile, but since it’s in the Cloud Gaming library, I can play it on my phone as part of my subscription.
Even better, the growing library of Play Anywhere titles and Xbox Cloud Gaming works seamlessly on handhelds like the ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go, making it easier to play on the go while we wait seemingly forever for the official Xbox handheld. Even if you’re rocking a Steam Deck, you can get cloud gaming running with a few tweaks opening up even more ways to enjoy the massive Game Pass library.
Looking ahead, there’s so much to be excited about. Indiana Jones just dropped and has been creating plenty of buzz, while Obsidian’s Avowed lands in February.
For just $25.49 for 3 months at CDKeys, it’s the perfect way to treat yourself or share the gift of gaming this holiday season.
"For anyone who wants to game while saving money, for others who simply want all-you-can-eat exploration and discovery, and for those who want to take their games on the go, Xbox Game Pass is simply divine." — Jez Corden
Can I share Xbox Game Pass with someone else?
Yes. You can share Xbox Game Pass with another person. To do this, you need to sign in on their Xbox with your account, Navigate to Profile & system > Settings > General > Personalization. Then to My home Xbox, and choose Make this my home Xbox.
Now anyone on this console can play your games and game pass subscriptions games, however they won't have access to Game Pass specific perks and Xbox Cloud Gaming.
