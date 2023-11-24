Buy a week's worth of lattes or my favorite game of 2022 on Black Friday and have hundreds of hours of fun? It's a no-brainer
If you haven't played Dying Light 2 yet, you're really missing out.
I play a lot of Xbox games. It's both a pleasure and an occupational hazard. Black Friday is a perfect time to pick up something new for your collection, and this one gets my highest recommendation. Dying Light 2 is my favorite game of last year, and it's on offer right now for just $20, a small price to play for hundreds of hours of fun.
Dying Light 2 (Xbox One/Xbox Series X) |
was $59.99 now $19.99 at Amazon
Set over two decades after the events of the first game, Dying Light 2 explores a post-apocalyptic future following "The Fall," a global pandemic that virtually wiped out humanity. A huge map, satisfying melee combat, zombies, loot and parkour all add up to a huge amount of fun.
✅Perfect for: Fans of open world games, melee combat, zombies and RPGs.
❌Avoid if: You prefer your combat to be firearm based.
👍Price Check: $43.99 at Microsoft
🔍Our experience: Dying Light 2 review
More great Black Friday deals
- Walmart: Black Friday deals on practically everything
- Dell: Top deals on laptops, gaming PCs, accessories, and more
- Alienware: Up to $800 off gaming laptops and desktops
- Best Buy: Big savings on video games, accessories, and more
- HP: Up to 84% of select HP Windows PCs and accessories
- Lenovo: Up to 50% of gaming towers, laptops, and accessories
- Newegg: Save on PC gaming accessories, components, and more
- Razer: Up to 43% off laptops and accessories with free gifts
- More individual deals:
- Xbox Series X + Diablo IV + free $75 Target gift card for
$634.99$449.99 at Target
- Samsung T9 4TB Portable SSD for
$439.99$249.99 at Best Buy
- Xbox Stereo Headset — 20th Anniversary for
$69.99$46.29 at Walmart
- Xbox Series X + Diablo IV + Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III for
$639.99$489 at Walmart
- TP-Link Deco X55 Wi-Fi mesh 3-pack for
$229.99$179.99 at Amazon
- Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma for
$149.99$89.99 at Best Buy
- Xbox Series X + $50 Best Buy gift card for
$549.99$399.99 at Best Buy for Plus/Total members
- HP OMEN 27qs for
$429.99$299.99 at Best Buy
- HyperX Cloud III Wireless for
$169.99$129.99 at Best Buy
- Xbox Series S + 3-months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for
$299.99$249 at Walmart
- Lenovo LOQ Tower (17IRB8) + 3-months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from
$1,029.99$749.99 at Lenovo
- HP OMEN 34c for
$479.99$329.99 at Best Buy
- Xbox Series X + Diablo IV + free $75 Target gift card for
A huge and engaging open world, delicious parkour, and satisfying melee combat
Dying Light 2 takes the ideas from the first game and builds upon them. That means melee combat, parkour, a huge map and a tale of despair for humanity.
It takes place 22 years after the first game, and in the time since a global catastrophe known as "The Fall" took place and nearly wiped humans off the face of the earth. It turns out the Global Relief Effort (GRE) didn't stop experimenting on the Harran Virus from the first game that turned people into zombies. A mutated version escaped the lab, spread across the globe, and here we are. 2036 in the fictional city of Villedor, a world still full of undead threat, no firearms, and endless peril.
I enjoyed the first game, but I really fell in love with Dying Light 2. I'm not usually a big fan of melee combat games, but this one hooked me hard. I love open world games, but there are still too many that create big maps that feel uninspiring. This quote from our Dying Light 2 review, written by Jez Corden, sums it up well.
Sure, the story isn't the best writing you'll ever find, but it's still not bad. I like that as you play through, you have real choices to make that have real impact on the path your play through will take. There are multiple endings, and these decisions will impact which of them you'll see.
Toss in a huge loot pool, mods, easter eggs, items to collect, and Techland's reputation for long-term support (the first game was supported for seven years right up to the sequel launching), and you have a real winner. Black Friday has it down to the same cost as you might spend on coffee for a week, and I know what I'd rather spend that money on.
More great Black Friday Xbox game deals
- Hogwarts Legacy - Xbox Series X|S [Digital] -
$69.99now $40.00 at Walmart
- Resident Evil 4 -
$59.99now $30 at Amazon
- Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition -
$59.99now $29.99 at Best Buy
- Starfield Standard Edition -
$69.99now $54.99 at Best Buy
- Red Dead Redemption 2 -
$59.99now $15 at Walmart
- EA Sports FC 24 -
$69.99now $30 at Walmart
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Richard Devine is a Managing Editor at Windows Central with over a decade of experience. A former Project Manager and long-term tech addict, he joined Mobile Nations in 2011 and has been found on Android Central and iMore as well as Windows Central. Currently, you'll find him steering the site's coverage of all manner of PC hardware and reviews. Find him on Mastodon at mstdn.social/@richdevine