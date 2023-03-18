Buy this Xbox Series X, get all of Mexico for free

The Xbox Series X can still be an elusive target for many would-be purchasers, but it's fortunately far easier to find in stock than it was at launch. If you're in the market for an Xbox Series X, this could be a great opportunity to score the console at retail price and get a free game in the box.

Dell is currently offering the Xbox Series X with a free copy of Forza Horizon 5, one of the best Xbox racing games and a brilliant way to explore a vast interpretation of Mexico behind the wheel of over 600 unique vehicles. It's unclear how much stock Dell has for this deal or how long it'll last, so if you're on the fence it's best to act fast.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series X + Forza Horizon 5 | $559.99 $499.99 at Dell (opens in new tab) The Xbox Series X is in stock at Dell, a trusted source for all kinds of tech and accessories. Buy this current-gen console with no markup, and you'll also get a free copy of Forza Horizon 5.

It's worth mentioning that Dell does not mention on its site whether this is a discounted version of the Xbox Series X — Forza Horizon 5 Bundle, which actually includes the Premium Edition of FH5 and all its corresponding DLC. This deal may just include the base game of FH5; if so, you can purchase the Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-Ons Bundle for all the same perks and still save money, making this a worthwhile deal no matter how you slice it. Of course, you can always search for the Xbox Series X — Forza Horizon 5 Bundle itself, which is linked at the bottom of the article.

Want to know what you're getting into with this deal? Windows Central's Xbox Series X review breaks down the features and capabilities of Microsoft's most powerful console yet, and how it grants you access to the latest and greatest Xbox games. Our Forza Horizon 5 review details how Playground Games has crafted one of the greatest open-world racing games of all time.