My wildest gaming purchase of 2024 just got pulled from Xbox and PC stores, but you can still buy it (at least for now)

Last week I did something a bit strange. I purchased an Xbox game despite the fact that I don't have an Xbox console. I don't have a gaming PC either, so it's not like I was looking to take advantage of Xbox Play Anywhere. The reason I bought Forza Horizon 4 is because it was scheduled to be delisted from digital storefronts due to licensing agreements. Unfortunately, the day has come and gone, so you can no longer buy Forza Horizon 4 through digital storefronts. You can, however, purchase digital codes and activate them.

Should you buy Forza Horizon 4 in 2024 and beyond?

If you're an avid gamer or are familiar with the Forza franchise, all of this may not be surprising or confusing. Forza Horizon 4 is not the first game from the series to be delisted and it won't be the last, but I admit I was a bit caught off guard by the game going away. Our Zachary Boddy flagged up the delisting date, so I grabbed Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition at a discount through the Microsoft Store so I have the game in my library. I plan to get an Xbox console in the future, so Forza Horizon 4 will be waiting for me when that day comes.

You can no longer purchase Forza Horizon 4 through the Microsoft Store, but you can purchase the game. You just need to buy a digital code (or find a physical copy) rather than buy the title through a digital storefront. Right now, Amazon still has stock of Forza Horizon 4 digital codes. The Standard ($9.99), Deluxe ($14.99), and Ultimate ($19.99) editions are all available at the time of publication.

While digital codes for Forza Horizon 4 will continue to work, it's not clear how many of the codes are left. Once a retailer runs out of stock, it's unlikely they will get any more, though I suppose Amazon could buy more from a different retailer. My main point is that access to Forza Horizon 4 is becoming increasingly limited.

Forza Horizon 4 earned praise when it launched and has since gotten better thanks to the addition of the LEGO Speed Champions experience, the Fortune Island DLC, a pack of Hot Wheels cars, and several car packs.

Since Forza Horizon 5 is available and earned a perfect score in our review, you may be tempted to think it's not worth grabbing Forza Horizon 4. There was a jump in graphics and in some other areas between Forza Horizon 4 and Forza Horizon 5, but the former is still an excellent game. Forza Horizon titles do an great job of immersing you into the world's they're based on, such as Forza Horizon 4 being based on the UK and Forza Horizon 5 being based on Mexico. Limiting yourself to just Forza Horizon 5 would be like saying it's only worth taking a vacation to one country.