Here's how to build the ultimate Xbox setup during Prime Day: My tips to save on 5 gaming essentials

Playing the best Xbox games is more affordable than ever, thanks to Amazon's October Prime Day, Walmart's October Deals, and other retailers tripping over themselves to show the lowest prices. Right now, you can make the ultimate Xbox gaming setup for a fraction of what you'd pay any other time of the year.

With our team scouring the web for the best deals, I spotted a trend; consoles, controllers, TVs, accessories, and games are all at their best prices ever. You can save a bundle on an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, snag the best gaming TV for its best price ever, expand the storage of your console for a song, and pick up one of the best Xbox controllers for 60% off. If you get the best item in each category, you'll save over $275.

Xbox Series X|S deals

Gaming TV deals

LG C4 | was $1,014.99 now $896.99 at Walmart The best TV for the Xbox Series X is at its best price ever. The LG C4 has four HDMI 2.1 ports and supports Dolby Vision Gaming HDR, VRR, ALLM, NVIDIA G-Sync, and AMD FreeSync Premium. It also features a 4K OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. 👀See at: Amazon or Best Buy ✅Perfect for: Gamers who want to get the best experience when using an Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X, or PS5. ❌Avoid if: You already have an LG C3 or need the best audio quality without adding a soundbar. 💰Price check: $946.99 at Amazon

Xbox storage deals

Xbox controller deals

