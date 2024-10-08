Here's how to build the ultimate Xbox setup during Prime Day: My tips to save on 5 gaming essentials
Consoles, controllers, accessories, and gaming TVs are all on sale for Prime Day (and Anti-Prime Day).
Playing the best Xbox games is more affordable than ever, thanks to Amazon's October Prime Day, Walmart's October Deals, and other retailers tripping over themselves to show the lowest prices. Right now, you can make the ultimate Xbox gaming setup for a fraction of what you'd pay any other time of the year.
With our team scouring the web for the best deals, I spotted a trend; consoles, controllers, TVs, accessories, and games are all at their best prices ever. You can save a bundle on an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, snag the best gaming TV for its best price ever, expand the storage of your console for a song, and pick up one of the best Xbox controllers for 60% off. If you get the best item in each category, you'll save over $275.
Xbox Series X|S deals
Xbox Series X | was $499.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy ($329.99 with eligible trade-in)
While this isn't quite the best price we've seen on the Xbox Series X, it's still a solid deal. The game library of the Xbox Series X gets better by the month, and with titles like Fable and Monster Hunter Wilds around the corner, it's a great time to grab an Xbox.
👀See at: Best Buy
✅Perfect for: Someone that wants to play new Xbox games in the highest quality
❌Avoid if: You want to save money and get an Xbox Series S instead
🔎Our experience: Xbox Series X review
💰Price check: $560 at Amazon (includes Diablo 4!) | $498 at Walmart
🤔Why Best Buy? If you trade in a "similar device," like an older console, you can get up to $120 off, AND Best Buy throws in a $25 store gift card. That brings the console value to $329.99 post-trade-in, and the gift card can reduce the price of a second controller or a new game!
Gaming TV deals
LG C4 | was $1,014.99 now $896.99 at Walmart
The best TV for the Xbox Series X is at its best price ever. The LG C4 has four HDMI 2.1 ports and supports Dolby Vision Gaming HDR, VRR, ALLM, NVIDIA G-Sync, and AMD FreeSync Premium. It also features a 4K OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.
✅Perfect for: Gamers who want to get the best experience when using an Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X, or PS5.
❌Avoid if: You already have an LG C3 or need the best audio quality without adding a soundbar.
💰Price check: $946.99 at Amazon
Xbox storage deals
Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S | was $149.99 now $129.99 at Amazon
Games take up a lot of room on your system, so you'll need to expand your Xbox Series X|S if you want a bunch of games on your console. This card gets you 1TB of space and is plug-and-play.
👀See at: Amazon
✅Perfect for: If you need more space for your big games on Xbox.
❌Avoid if: You enjoy uninstalling games to make room for new titles.
🔎Our experience: Seagate Expansion Card review
💰Price check: $150 at Best Buy
Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S (1TB) + Game Drive for Xbox (2TB) Dual Pack | was $249 now $199 at Walmart
This bundle comes with a 1TB Seagate Expansion Card that's quick enough for Xbox Series X|S games and a 2TB HDD that is perfect for backward compatible games. The deal also snags you a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
👀See at: Walmart
✅Perfect for: Those who want an all-in-one solution to massively expand their Xbox Series S storage, both for native Xbox Series X|S games and older backward compatible Xbox titles.
❌Avoid if: You want a faster SSD that can load older backward compatible games with comparable performance to the Xbox Series S itself, as this 2TB HDD will perform closer to an Xbox One.
🔍Our review: Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S review | Windows Central
Xbox controller deals
Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma Wired Controller (White) | was $149.99 now $59.00 at Walmart
RGB Lighting, tight controls, and remappable joysticks make the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma an excellent gamepad for Xbox or PC gaming.
👀See at: Walmart | Razer | Best Buy (Black)
✅Perfect for: Players looking for a wired controller with tight, responsive controls and comfy ergonomics.
❌Avoid if: You prefer using wireless controllers to avoid having to deal with the cable management issues of wired controllers.
🔎Our experience: Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma review: Razer's Xbox controller almost feels like cheating
💰Price check: $79.99 at Amazon
🤔Why Walmart? Walmart is one of the top retailers in the world that provides consumers with a wealth of products at modest prices, reliable customer service, and lucrative deals you won't find at any other retailer. If you sign up for a Walmart Plus membership, you will gain access to all kinds of useful perks like 12-hour early access to deals, free grocery deliveries, a subscription to Paramount+, and much more.
