Here's how to build the ultimate Xbox setup during Prime Day: My tips to save on 5 gaming essentials

Consoles, controllers, accessories, and gaming TVs are all on sale for Prime Day (and Anti-Prime Day).

Xbox Series X, Series S
Now is the time to build your ultimate gaming setup if you want to save hundreds of dollars on an Xbox Series X|S and the best gaming accessories. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)
Playing the best Xbox games is more affordable than ever, thanks to Amazon's October Prime DayWalmart's October Deals, and other retailers tripping over themselves to show the lowest prices. Right now, you can make the ultimate Xbox gaming setup for a fraction of what you'd pay any other time of the year.

With our team scouring the web for the best deals, I spotted a trend; consoles, controllers, TVs, accessories, and games are all at their best prices ever. You can save a bundle on an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, snag the best gaming TV for its best price ever, expand the storage of your console for a song, and pick up one of the best Xbox controllers for 60% off. If you get the best item in each category, you'll save over $275.

Xbox Series X|S deals

Xbox Series X | $499.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy ($329.99 with eligible trade-in)

Xbox Series X | was $499.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy ($329.99 with eligible trade-in)

While this isn't quite the best price we've seen on the Xbox Series X, it's still a solid deal. The game library of the Xbox Series X gets better by the month, and with titles like Fable and Monster Hunter Wilds around the corner, it's a great time to grab an Xbox.

👀See at: Best Buy

✅Perfect for: Someone that wants to play new Xbox games in the highest quality

❌Avoid if: You want to save money and get an Xbox Series S instead

🔎Our experience: Xbox Series X review

💰Price check: $560 at Amazon (includes Diablo 4!) | $498 at Walmart

🤔Why Best Buy? If you trade in a "similar device," like an older console, you can get up to $120 off, AND Best Buy throws in a $25 store gift card. That brings the console value to $329.99 post-trade-in, and the gift card can reduce the price of a second controller or a new game!

Gaming TV deals

LG C4 | $1,014.99 now $896.99 at Walmart

LG C4 | was $1,014.99 now $896.99 at Walmart

The best TV for the Xbox Series X is at its best price ever. The LG C4 has four HDMI 2.1 ports and supports Dolby Vision Gaming HDR, VRR, ALLM, NVIDIA G-Sync, and AMD FreeSync Premium. It also features a 4K OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.

👀See at: Amazon or Best Buy

✅Perfect for: Gamers who want to get the best experience when using an Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X, or PS5.

❌Avoid if: You already have an LG C3 or need the best audio quality without adding a soundbar.

💰Price check: $946.99 at Amazon

Xbox storage deals

Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S | $149.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S | was $149.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

Games take up a lot of room on your system, so you'll need to expand your Xbox Series X|S if you want a bunch of games on your console. This card gets you 1TB of space and is plug-and-play.

👀See at: Amazon

✅Perfect for: If you need more space for your big games on Xbox.

❌Avoid if: You enjoy uninstalling games to make room for new titles.

🔎Our experience: Seagate Expansion Card review

💰Price check: $150 at Best Buy

Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S (1TB) + Game Drive for Xbox (2TB) Dual Pack | $249 now $199 at Walmart

Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S (1TB) + Game Drive for Xbox (2TB) Dual Pack | was $249 now $199 at Walmart

This bundle comes with a 1TB Seagate Expansion Card that's quick enough for Xbox Series X|S games and a 2TB HDD that is perfect for backward compatible games. The deal also snags you a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

👀See at: Walmart

✅Perfect for: Those who want an all-in-one solution to massively expand their Xbox Series S storage, both for native Xbox Series X|S games and older backward compatible Xbox titles.

❌Avoid if: You want a faster SSD that can load older backward compatible games with comparable performance to the Xbox Series S itself, as this 2TB HDD will perform closer to an Xbox One.

🔍Our review: Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S review | Windows Central

Xbox controller deals

Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma Wired Controller (White) | $149.99 now $59.00 at Walmart

Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma Wired Controller (White) | was $149.99 now $59.00 at Walmart

RGB Lighting, tight controls, and remappable joysticks make the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma an excellent gamepad for Xbox or PC gaming.

👀See at: Walmart | Razer | Best Buy (Black)

Perfect for: Players looking for a wired controller with tight, responsive controls and comfy ergonomics.

Avoid if: You prefer using wireless controllers to avoid having to deal with the cable management issues of wired controllers.

🔎Our experience: Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma review: Razer's Xbox controller almost feels like cheating

💰Price check: $79.99 at Amazon

