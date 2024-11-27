The one Xbox accessory I didn't know I needed (and now can't live without) is down to a must-buy price

Whether you're a longtime Xbox user or you recently hopped into the ecosystem, you need to keep your controllers charged. No one wants to buy a bunch of AA batteries, so instead, save yourself a ton of cash in the long run by grabbing a charging stand. The Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand is just $20 at Amazon, meaning you can grab one of the most important Xbox accessories at half the normal price!

A simple but must-own accessory for Xbox users

While many of the Black Friday sales we're seeing across retailers are paling in comparison to the massive discounts prior years have brought, this is still the best time to grab various accessories if you want to save money.

The simple fact is that if you're playing on an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, you need a charging stand. While Razer's offering is normally set to a premium price, it's still one of the best Xbox accessories you can have around. At just $20, it's the best option for keeping a single Xbox controller topped off. If you have more that one controller, you can still efficiently keep them all charged as long as you always have one on the stand.

The charging stand comes with a single rechargeable battery, but if you need more for your other controllers — if you're like me, you've picked up some of the special edition models that have been released over the years — then you can always just buy a PowerA pack or two in order to make sure you've got the rechargeable batteries to go around.