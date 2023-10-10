Turn your Xbox Series S into a portable gaming machine with this amazing Prime Day deal

As part of Amazon Prime Day, you can save on one of the best Xbox accessories, the UPspec Gaming's xScreen. It's perfect for it you want to play some of the best Xbox games while on the go, but don't have access to a TV or the internet to play games via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

This little accessory has the power to transform an Xbox Series S into a fully functional portable gaming console that allows you to play games installed on the console without the need for a TV.

It is usually sold for $249.99 on most online retailers, but thanks to Amazon Prime Day's Big Deals event, it is currently being sold at a 26% discount on Amazon. This means that you can purchase this normally expensive item for $184.99, which is the lowest price it's ever been.

UpSpec Gaming xScreen | Was $249.99 now $184.99 Take your Xbox games on the go with the Upspec Gaming xScreen. By connecting this panel accessory to your Xbox Series S, you can play games on a screen capable of displaying 1080p resolution and 60Hz without a TV. Price check: $249.99 (UPspec Gaming)

The UPspec Gaming xScreen is a panel accessory designed to seamlessly connect to the back of an Xbox Series S and display games on its screen without requiring additional cables. The 11.6-inch IPS screen is capable of displaying games at 1080p resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, effectively turning the console into an unorthodox laptop for Xbox games. What compounds the similarity is that the screen can be closed like a laptop's and shut down the console for you, thanks to the xScreen's built-in sensors.

With these features, the xScreen allows gamers to play Xbox games directly on their console via the panel without needing a TV to display what they're playing. The catch is that the Xbox Series S will need an AC adapter to power it and the xScreen.

In addition, it's a relatively small add-on accessory that doesn't take up too much space even when attached to the Xbox Series S. This makes the xScreen easy to pack and carry in your luggage compartments while traveling while leaving room for more items.

So, if you're thinking about going on vacation or going to a friend's house, and you want to play Xbox games but don't have access to a television? Then take advantage of this Amazon Prime Deal while it lasts and snag yourself one of the best Xbox accessories on the market for a more affordable price.