Lenovo Clearance Sale significantly reduces prices on laptops, desktops, monitors, mini PCs, and more — some deals are limited stock and won't last long

The Lenovo Clearance Sale is going on right now on Lenovo's website giving extremely good deals on laptops, desktops, tablets, headphones, and more. You can get up to 74% off of select Lenovo products while the clearance sale is going on. This includes a deal of $370 off the best-selling Lenovo Legion Slim 7i gaming laptop, which is currently only $1,399.99 at Lenovo.

Here are the laptop deals and accessory deals that I recommend most.

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga (Gen 3) | was $2,159.00 now $768.60 at Lenovo (64% off) This 2-in-1- laptop features a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1245U CPU, integrated Intel Iris Xe GPU, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD. The display is a 13.3-inch IPS that reaches up to 60Hz and 1920 x 1200 resolution. It's a handy little device that is easy to travel with. ✅Perfect for: Work, school, or personal on-the-go use. ❌Avoid it if: You need something a bit more powerful to handle more graphically intensive programs and games. 💰Price check: $881.99 at Best Buy 🔎Our expertise: Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga review

Lenovo ThinkVision 31.5 inch Monitor - T32h-30 | was $549.99 now $299.99 at Lenovo (45% off) This 31.5-inch IPS display features a 16:9 aspect ratio that reaches a max resolution of 2560 x 1440 and a peak refresh rate of 60Hz. Connection-wise, it offers USB-C, HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, and a headphone jack.



⚠️ Note: Quantities are limited for this item, so you might need to act fast to snag one. ✅Perfect for: People who want a budget 2560 x 1440p display. ❌Avoid it if: You'd be better served with an OLED display.



💰Price check: $484.99 at Newegg

Lenovo USB-C Mini Dock | was $159.99 now $69.99 at Amazon (55% off) Here's an instance where Amazon was offering a better deal than the official Lenovo Clearance Sale. This mini dock is perfect for people with older laptops as it sports a headphone jack, USB-A port, USB-A 3.0 port, USB-C, USB-C Thunderbolt 3, HDMI, and VGA connections. The compact shape makes it easy to travel with while the embedded cable means you don't have to bring an external cable when you travel. ✅Perfect for: People who want to add additional connections for their laptop or desktop. ❌Avoid it if: You want something with Thunderbolt 4 or later. 💰Price check: $71.99 at Lenovo | $116.99 at Best Buy | $89.99 at Walmart

I've been able to test several Lenovo laptops, monitors, and accessories over the last few years, and my experiences have helped me to see that Lenovo is a reliable tech brand. When it comes to laptops, Lenovo offers some of the best build-quality on the market and pairs that with helpful software like Lenovo Vantage, which helps you keep track of system performance or customize your computer settings.

As far as gaming laptops go, the Lenovo Legion line is a fantastic option. Many of these gaming laptops, including the Lenovo Legio Slim 7i (Gen 8), offer RGB lighting via the keyboard for a fun vibe. Plus, solid performance from the RTX 4060 allows you to enjoy the latest video games in a smooth fashion. Lenovo monitors are likewise sturdy and usually produce good picture quality, as well. As you can see from our roundup of the best mini PCs, the Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini is one of the best options out there.

There are dozens, if not thousands, of reliable devices at major discounts during the Lenovo Clearance Sale, so it's worth taking a look to see if there's anything that fits your needs.