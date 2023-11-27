Snag $400 off the 'mullet' of PCs, enabling sneaky gaming sessions without your boss (or other half) noticing

If you have been looking to grab a mid-range gaming PC but are tired of all the RGB and distracting cases, the 2023 edition of the Dell Desktop XPS is a great option. This is the mullet of PCs. Instead of business in the front and party in the back, the XPS Desktop is business on the outside and gaming on the inside. Pick up the Dell XPS Desktop (8960) for $400 off with some tremendous mid-range specs from Dell.

XPS Desktop (8960) | was $1,549.99 now $1,149.99 at Dell

Looking for a mid-level gaming PC that can blend in with a business environment? The XPS Desktop is a great option, enjoying Cyber Monday's substantial $400 discount. With a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700, an RTX 4060 Ti 8GB, 512GB SSD, and 16GB of DDR5 RAM, this PC can handle most AAA games at 1440p.

✅Perfect for: Gamers that don't want a bunch of RGB or distracting computer cases but still want to be able to load up most of the new AAA games without an issue. ❌Avoid it if You want more fidelity than the 4060 Ti or want some RGB goodness for your gaming setup. 👍Price Check: $1,449.99 at Best Buy with an RTX 3050 and 512GB SSD + 2TB HDD (older/worse GPU). 🔎Our experience: Dell XPS Desktop (8960) review: A monster powerhouse with a minimalist design

Why should you buy the Dell XPS Desktop?

The Dell XPS Desktop fits in great with a minimalist, or professional desk setup. (Image credit: Dell)

The Dell XPS Desktop, which is $400 off, comes with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700, RTX 4060 Ti 8GB, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD; however, since Dell will build to order, feel free to upgrade anything to fit your needs. Check out the features that come with the configuration we are spotlighting today. You can upgrade the CPU, GPU, Memory, Storage, and chassis color.

13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700 (24 MB cache, 16 cores, 2.10 GHz to 5.10 GHz Turbo)

Windows 11 Home, English, French, Spanish

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB GDDR6

16 GB: 1 x 16 GB, DDR5, 4800 MT/s; up to 64 GB (add'l mem sold separately)

512 GB, M.2, PCIe NVMe, SSD

460W Graphite

Check out our Dell XPS Desktop (8960) review if you're looking for more in-depth information on our thoughts on this PC monster. Our very own Zachary Boddy reviewed the PC and summed up the intended audience of the Dell XPS Desktop in a few well-articulated sentences.

It's often the case that the more powerful a desktop PC is, the flashier its "gamer" design. Not everyone that needs a monstrous tower is a gamer, however, and not all gamers desire the colorful aesthetic synonymous with the hobby. Dell's flagship desktop PC aims to cater to both groups with a sleek and compact chassis that happens to be packed with some of the most powerful internals you can get in a computer today. Zachary Boddy

The Dell XPS Desktop is an excellent option for anybody looking to upgrade to an RTX 40 series GPU and enjoy the impressive DLSS 3.5 features only possible with NVIDIA's newest generation of GPUs. All of this is backed by Dell's reputation and build quality and won't break the bank to get you gaming on some of our favorite PC games of the year.