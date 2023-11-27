Snag $400 off the 'mullet' of PCs, enabling sneaky gaming sessions without your boss (or other half) noticing
The Dell XPS Desktop is enjoying a $400 discount for Cyber Monday.
If you have been looking to grab a mid-range gaming PC but are tired of all the RGB and distracting cases, the 2023 edition of the Dell Desktop XPS is a great option. This is the mullet of PCs. Instead of business in the front and party in the back, the XPS Desktop is business on the outside and gaming on the inside. Pick up the Dell XPS Desktop (8960) for $400 off with some tremendous mid-range specs from Dell.
XPS Desktop (8960) | was
$1,549.99 now $1,149.99 at Dell
Looking for a mid-level gaming PC that can blend in with a business environment? The XPS Desktop is a great option, enjoying Cyber Monday's substantial $400 discount. With a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700, an RTX 4060 Ti 8GB, 512GB SSD, and 16GB of DDR5 RAM, this PC can handle most AAA games at 1440p.
✅Perfect for: Gamers that don't want a bunch of RGB or distracting computer cases but still want to be able to load up most of the new AAA games without an issue.
❌Avoid it if You want more fidelity than the 4060 Ti or want some RGB goodness for your gaming setup.
👍Price Check: $1,449.99 at Best Buy with an RTX 3050 and 512GB SSD + 2TB HDD (older/worse GPU).
🔎Our experience: Dell XPS Desktop (8960) review: A monster powerhouse with a minimalist design
More great Cyber Monday deals
- Walmart: Cyber Monday deals on practically everything
- Dell: Top deals on laptops, gaming PCs, accessories, and more
- Alienware: Up to $800 off gaming laptops and desktops
- Best Buy: Big savings on video games, accessories, and more
- HP: Up to 84% of select HP Windows PCs and accessories
- Lenovo: Up to 50% of gaming towers, laptops, and accessories
- Newegg: Save on PC gaming accessories, components, and more
- Razer: Up to 43% off laptops and accessories with free gifts
- Top individual deals:
- Xbox Series X + Diablo IV + Xbox Wireless Controller (Shock Blue) for
$619.98$479 at Walmart
- Samsung T9 4TB Portable SSD for
$439.99$249.99 at Best Buy
- Xbox Stereo Headset — 20th Anniversary for
$69.99$45.73 at Walmart
- TP-Link Deco X55 Wi-Fi mesh 3-pack for
$229.99$179.99 at Amazon
- Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma for
$149.99$89.99 at Best Buy
- Xbox Series X + $50 Best Buy gift card for
$549.99$399.99 at Best Buy for Plus/Total members
- HyperX Cloud III Wireless for
$169.99$129.99 at Best Buy
- Xbox Series S + 3-months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for
$299.99$239.99 at Target
- Lenovo LOQ Tower (17IRB8) + 3-months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from
$1,029.99$749.99 at Lenovo
- HP OMEN 34c for
$479.99$329.99 at Best Buy
- Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K 27-inch monitor for
$1,599.99$1,299.99 at Samsung
- Microsoft Audio Dock for
$249.99$46.04 at Amazon
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless for
$349.99$297.49 at Amazon
- MSI GF63 Thin (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, RTX 4050) for
$899$599 at B&H Photo
- Xbox Series X + Diablo IV + Xbox Wireless Controller (Shock Blue) for
Why should you buy the Dell XPS Desktop?
The Dell XPS Desktop, which is $400 off, comes with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700, RTX 4060 Ti 8GB, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD; however, since Dell will build to order, feel free to upgrade anything to fit your needs. Check out the features that come with the configuration we are spotlighting today. You can upgrade the CPU, GPU, Memory, Storage, and chassis color.
- 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700 (24 MB cache, 16 cores, 2.10 GHz to 5.10 GHz Turbo)
- Windows 11 Home, English, French, Spanish
- NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB GDDR6
- 16 GB: 1 x 16 GB, DDR5, 4800 MT/s; up to 64 GB (add'l mem sold separately)
- 512 GB, M.2, PCIe NVMe, SSD
- 460W Graphite
Check out our Dell XPS Desktop (8960) review if you're looking for more in-depth information on our thoughts on this PC monster. Our very own Zachary Boddy reviewed the PC and summed up the intended audience of the Dell XPS Desktop in a few well-articulated sentences.
The Dell XPS Desktop is an excellent option for anybody looking to upgrade to an RTX 40 series GPU and enjoy the impressive DLSS 3.5 features only possible with NVIDIA's newest generation of GPUs. All of this is backed by Dell's reputation and build quality and won't break the bank to get you gaming on some of our favorite PC games of the year.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Colton is a seasoned cybersecurity professional that wants to share his love of technology with the Windows Central audience. When he isn’t assisting in defending companies from the newest zero-days or sharing his thoughts through his articles, he loves to spend time with his family and play video games on PC and Xbox. Colton focuses on buying guides, PCs, and devices and is always happy to have a conversation about emerging tech and gaming news.