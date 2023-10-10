My favorite GeForce GTX 1660 Super graphics card is on sale making it even more affordable than usual

During the Amazon Prime's Big Deal Days event which runs from Oct. 10 - Oct. 11, 2023, tons of discounts can be found including an amazing $86 off deal for my personal favorite GeForce GTX 1660 Super graphics card.

True, it might not be the most powerful GPU on the market today, but it's far more affordable while still being capable of running modern games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Baldur's Gate 3 without issue. I've personally experienced this myself as this graphics card is currently installed in my own rig and has been an absolutely wonderful way of playing my favorite titles.

Zotac GeForce GTX 1660 Super Graphics Card: was $289.99 now $206.99 at Amazon It might not be the latest and greatest GPU with ray tracing, but this reliable GTX 1660 Super is still more than capable of running the latest PC games without costing too much. Right now, being on sale makes it even more affordable. I have one in my rig and I love how well it renders in-game graphics to keep up with my solo and competitive playing needs. ✅Great for: Solid gaming performance without being too expensive 💰Price check: Newegg $219.99

If you're up on your PC gaming (or even console gaming) knowledge then you know all about ray tracing and its ability to more accurately depict lighting in games. This ray tracing ability is highly sought after right now, especially within NVIDIA's RTX GPUs, which are considered to be the best graphics cards when comparing AMD vs NVIDIA.

However, any graphics cards that are capable of ray tracing tend to cost a whole lot more than ones that don't support it. Fortunately for people watching their wallets, the Zotac GeForce GTX 1660 Super falls under the latter category, which means that it isn't nearly as expensive as graphics cards with NVIDIA's ray-tracing compatible RTX GPUs. Still, the GTX 1660 Super is extremely reliable, supporting 1080p gaming, excellent performance, and even offering solidly high overclocking capabilities.

Most importantly in the current economic climate, the GTX 1660 Super isn't all that expensive. So you can still game without spending an arm and a leg in order to acquire it. Of course, with the current $86 off deal going on for Amazon's Big Deal Days, you can make it yours for a good deal less than usual.