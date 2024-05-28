This Dell XPS still has a physical function row, sports an RTX 4080 GPU, and is over $1,000 off right now
The Dell XPS 17 may be on its way out, but it's still one of the best Windows laptops while it's here.
Whether you're a business professional, creator, or gamer, you'll need a powerful laptop to support your needs. The Dell XPS 17 has long been a fan favorite of those seeking a high-performance workstation with a premium design and excellent feature set, and it's still an unbelievably enticing option even given the release of the newer Dell XPS 16 refresh thanks to regular sales. For a limited time, you can get an extremely powerful Dell XPS 17 (9730) for just $2,949 at Dell, a savings of over $1,000.
Dell XPS 17 (9730) — was $4,049 now $2,949 at Dell
With an Intel Core i9, NVIDIA RTX 4080 GPU, 64GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 4K touch screen, this Dell XPS 17 can handle absolutely everything you throw at it... and right now, you can save a ton of cash when buying it.
✅Perfect for: Those wanting a powerful laptop that can do pretty much everything, including playing demanding PC games.
❌Avoid if: You're looking for the best price-to-performance ratio, as the Dell XPS 17 charges a premium for its gorgeous design and features.
🔍Our experience: Dell XPS 17 (9730) review
The future isn't always better, and the XPS 17 is proof
- Check out our in-depth Dell XPS 17 (9730) review
The Dell XPS 16 (9640) may have landed with an all-new, futuristic design and new Intel Core Ultra hardware, but for many its predecessor is still a far more attractive option. The Dell XPS 17 (9730) is on its way out, but its more traditional design and insane amount of power continues to make it an excellent Windows laptop for anyone needing premium performance.
With a large, 17-inch 4K touchscreen, a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, and an absurd 64GB of DDR5 RAM, the Dell XPS 17 can handle absolutely everything you throw at it, including the most intense 3D graphic applications or the most demanding of the best PC games. That's without considering the premium, immaculately constructed design with aluminum, carbon fiber, and a top-notch keyboard.
The Dell XPS 17 is large and heavy — but not as much as the equivalent gaming laptops in this segment. It's a wonderful blend of power and refinement that means you won't look out of place wherever you go, the XPS 17 won't be too noticeable in your backpack, and you won't have to compromise on performance or capability. The only thing holding many people back from purchasing this beat was the price, but that's less of an issue with the XPS 17 regularly enjoying major discounts.
That's because the Dell XPS 16 is the latest and greatest from Dell... but that doesn't mean it's the best for everyone. The XPS 16 may look more attractive and luxurious than ever, but it sacrifices performance and practicality to achieve that. The Dell XPS 17 still has a physical function row instead of haptic touch buttons, an obvious and more traditional glass touchpad, and significantly more power and superior thermal management.
If you prioritize performance over aesthetics, then the Dell XPS 17 is the obvious choice. The best gaming laptops will still out perform then, but those machines will have worse build quality, worse displays, and worse battery life. On top of that, the Dell XPS 17 is a better deal than every thanks to this Memorial Day discount. You'll have to act fast, however, as the XPS 17 is being retired from Dell's lineup once stock for current configurations runs out.
You can buy the discounted Dell XPS 17 (9730) for $2,949 at Dell.
