Click for next article

The ASUS ROG XBOX Ally X20 bundle included the new handheld gaming PC, XREAL AR glasses (240Hz), and a custom dBrand KillSwitch case and accessories, all in a stylized Pelican case.

TL;DR Despite high prices, ASUS's ROG XBOX Ally X20 handheld and limited-edition bundle sold out in days

Handheld PC gaming has steadily been growing over the years

Reviews have given high praise to the refreshed handheld, noting its excellent build quality and OLED panel

It was just a few days ago that I was unboxing the new ASUS ROG XBOX Ally X20, which went on sale just five days ago on October 15th, and now both the handheld ($1,299) and the $2,499 bundle (handheld + XREAL glasses, dBrand skin) are sold out at both Best Buy and ASUS.com.

Indeed, I'm not even saying they sold out today, but rather that today was the first day I checked to see if there was any inventory left. Going by a Reddit thread, it appears it sold out sometime yesterday or Sunday.

That's a very impressive metric, when you consider the pricing here. The current ROG XBOX Ally X is available for $999, while this refreshed model (which is better in every way) is $300 more. And the $2,500 bundle is also no joke, especially for what many would consider a secondary gaming PC.

Sure, we can attribute this to limited production and a finite inventory on hand, but it’s worth noting that preorders began almost two months ago on August 25th, giving ASUS ample time to prepare for demand.

And we know there was demand. Looking at our internal numbers for click-throughs, we saw back in August an unusually high amount of interest in the ROG XBOX Ally X20, more than you might expect from the most expensive ROG Ally to date.

A lot of this goes back to what I've been saying for years: Gaming is one of the few price-proof areas in tech, practically insulated from the harsh economic realities that many people are facing, on top of the overall higher prices attributed to AI-driven demand for RAM and NAND (storage).

ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X20 $1,299.99 at Best Buy Check Amazon $1,299 at Best Buy A refined celebration of ASUS’s gaming legacy, the Ally X20 Anniversary Edition pairs its upgraded Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme chip with a vibrant 7.4‑inch OLED HDR display and a boosted 80 Wh battery. It’s a sleeker, more efficient Windows gaming handheld built to mark the milestone with sharper visuals, quieter thermals, and longer play sessions.

Whether a recession, a pandemic, a RAM shortage, or a crypto mining craze (remember that?), gamers are almost always willing to fork over big bucks to have the latest gear. It's one reason that, despite some of the doom-and-gloom over PC sales in the last decade, gaming PCs grew year-over-year consistently.

To wit, the MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ has an MSRP of $1,799, and still sold out within days, resulting in resellers on eBay pushing $800 over retail. And people were absolutely buying those, too, as I wrote back in August. That device is still sold out at Best Buy, which raises all sorts of questions about how tight production is on it.

What's the big deal, anyway?

Front view of the ROG Ally X20 handheld, which is in very high demand. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

If you haven't followed this story closely, you'd be forgiven for thinking this is just a simple refresh of last year's XBOX Ally X, albeit with an OLED panel replacing the IPS.

That ... would be way oversimplifying it.

Yes, the same AMD Z2 Extreme and 24GB of RAM are here (albeit slightly faster memory), so overall performance is very much the same, but ASUS basically completely rebuilt this entire device with all new components. In fact, I've been documenting all the changes that I've noticed and collected from talking to ASUS and from past press events.

So, here's what's actually new:

Larger 7.4-inch OLED panel (up from 7.0 IPS)

1,400 nits peak HDR (no HDR before)

600 nits peak SDR (was 500 before)

Dolby Vision support

Corning Victus + DXC anti-reflection coating

Smaller bezels

Redesigned airflow channel specifically for cooling the OLED panel

Completely redesigned PCB USB4 ports

Upgraded fan and heatsink fins for better cooling

Hybrid metal dome switches for a more tactile D-pad

Transforming D-pad

TMR joysticks (Hall-effect style)

LEDs increased from 2 to 4 per stick

Quieter, more tactile ABXY buttons

Realigned shoulder buttons

Smoked black translucent housing

Rubberized ergonomic grips

Upgraded microSD Express slot (up to ~1 GB/s)

And this translates into a major real-world difference in terms of fit and finish, as well as overall enjoyment of the device, which is why so many people are praising the build quality.

While Intel's G3 Extreme trounces AMD in performance, the overall gaming experience on the ROG XBOX Ally X20 is very likely the best of any handheld. Plus, a faster AMD or newer Intel chip would have driven the price up even further (see MSI's $1,800 Claw).

Of course, the one pain point is still ... Windows 11. At least for the out-of-the-box experience (OOBE), but we'll talk about that another time. Once you're set up, the Ally X20 is top-tier.

ROG XBOX Ally X20 is getting great reviews

It's worth noting that reviews, both professional and from consumers, have been near-universal in their acclaim for the ROG XBOX Ally X20.

Yeah, Best Buy only has 10 reviews posted, but it's a solid 5.0 across the board, with some noting, "This is the single most refined PC handheld ... I’ve tried." and "it might be the best quality handheld device in the market," and "ASUS Definitely hit it out of the park with this one."

Going by more professional reviews, IGN says the OLED takes the machine "to a completely new level" and argues that the extra $300 is "absolutely worth it" if you have the cash. Notebookcheck is similarly effusive, calling the OLED a "game changer" and describing the image quality as "simply stunning."

Is The XBOX ALLY X20 Worth Buying? - YouTube Watch On

And one of my favorite YouTube channels, 128KB, dedicated to handheld gaming, also gave high praise (you can see the podcast embed above).

That kind of word of mouth goes a long way, and ASUS seems to have quite a hit on its hands despite the current market circumstances.

Of course, my review is coming out shortly, but spoiler alert: I don't differ much from most of the other conclusions. Sure, "The X20 should have been the original Ally X last year" is a common theme, but OLED displays this small with variable refresh were hard to come by in 2025, so ASUS went with what it could mass-produce at the time.

The Ally X20 selling out across every configuration shows just how aggressively ASUS has captured the handheld gaming PC conversation. This launch isn’t a blip or a lucky surge; it’s a clear sign that ASUS understands what Windows handheld buyers want and is willing to push the category forward faster than anyone else.

When a premium bundle disappears instantly, it tells you the audience is hungry, confident, and ready to invest in hardware that feels genuinely next‑gen. ASUS, in my opinion (and others'), set a new bar, and the rest of the industry now has to decide whether it can keep up with the pace ASUS just established.

Now, just give me that AMD FSR 4.1 update!

Anyway, let me know in the comments what you think about the state of handheld gaming in 2026, and whether the ROG XBOX Ally X20 is on your radar (if it comes back in stock).

ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X20 Bundle $2,499.99 at Best Buy Twenty years of ROG innovation, marked by the limited ROG Edition 20 lineup in an exclusive colorway. The ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle carries that celebration forward, pairing the handheld with the ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR glasses to create a complete gaming setup that travels with you.

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.