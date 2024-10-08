You don't need to spend a penny more than $800 for a complete desktop PC setup — webcam and speakers included

Not everyone needs to invest thousands of dollars into a high-end gaming PC or a vast assortment of premium accessories — in fact, most people need the exact opposite. The majority of PC users simply want a straightforward, cost-effective way to browse the web, check emails, video conference, and stay on top of their digital lives without worrying about the little stuff.

For those people, this HP All-in-One is a true one-stop solution, as it's a 27-inch monitor with a desktop PC built-in, and includes the keyboard, mouse, webcam, mics, and speakers. Even better, it's enjoying a very solid discount for Amazon Prime Day, and is currently available for just $769.99 at Amazon. You don't need to spend a penny on anything else, as this AiO does it all.

HP All-in-One Desktop PC (27-inches) | was $1,099.99 now $769.99 at Amazon This HP AiO bakes everything a casual PC user needs into one complete package, with the latest operating system for the best privacy and security. There's even secure facial recognition built into the webcam. With this deal, you don't have to spend a penny more on anything else. However, this is an Amazon Prime member exclusive deal. 👀See at: Amazon ✅Perfect for: Those who want a simple, all-in-one solution for all their PC needs at home. ❌Avoid if: You need more performance or features than a casual user, as you'll probably need to spend more. 💰Price check: $850 at Best Buy (with less RAM and lower performance!) 🤔Why Amazon Prime? This deal is an Amazon Prime membership exclusive, but with that you're also getting free, fast shipping on millions of items, exclusive discounts all year round, and tons of extra perks like movie, TV, and music streaming, eBooks, and much more. You can sign-up for Amazon Prime with a 30-day trial for free at Amazon.

No fuss, just a solid desktop PC for you or your family

HP has been making great all-in-one desktop PCs for years, and there are a lot of good reasons why so many casual users have one in their home. Unlike a traditional "tower" desktop PC, you don't need a bunch of extra accessories and the initial set up process is a cinch. Whether it's your PC for school or work, a computer for the whole family, or even the PC you set up for your parents or grandparents, this HP All-in-One gets the job done.

This HP All-in-One boasts a decently sized 27-inch IPS panel, with HP focusing on neutral colors that are clear and easy on the eyes. You also get a FHD front-facing webcam for video conferencing like Zoom or Google Meet, and it boasts dual microphones to record your voice. There's even an IR sensor, so you can skip the PINs and passwords and securely log on to your PC with Windows Hello facial recognition.

It's easy to plug in a headset or pair of headphones if you want, but you shouldn't need it — built-in speakers will help you hear the other side of a video call loud and clear. A wireless keyboard and mouse are also included in the box and is connected to the HP All-in-One straight away, removing one more obstacle during the famously annoying set up process.

If you care about what's on the inside, this HP All-in-One is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 with Iris Xe graphics, 12GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. What does this mean for the casual user? It means this isn't a gaming PC by any means, but you have more than enough power to ensure the PC boots up, wakes up, and logs you in quick, and feels smooth whether you're web browsing, on a video call, or checking your email. If you do want to do some gaming, this PC should do fine with casual games like Minecraft, too.

There's a decent number of ports on the back, too, including five USB ports (one being USB Type-C), a HDMI port if you want to hook up a second monitor or TV, and an Ethernet port so you don't have to worry about connecting to your internet wirelessly. There is Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 support, though, so wireless internet and accessories aren't an issue.

With all that said, securing this HP All-in-One 27 for just $769.99 at Amazon is a steal. Just be sure you know what's up with Amazon Prime Day, as you may need to use your free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime to take advantage of this sale.