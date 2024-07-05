You don't need to wait for Prime Day to get a stacked RTX 4060 gaming laptop for $1,000

Alienware might be Dell's flagship gaming laptop brand, but its G Series shouldn't be ignored by value-conscious shoppers. The G Series might not have all of the same bells and whistles, but for many PC gamers that won't matter in the face of performance on par and a lower price.

This Dell G16 Gaming (7630) laptop caught our attention thanks to a generous $300 discount that brings the total down to $1,000. Considering it has a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13650HX processor (CPU), discrete NVIDIA RTX 4060 graphics card (GPU), 16GB of upgradeable DDR5-4800MHz RAM, 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid-state drive (SSD), and a 16-inch QHD+ display with 240Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA G-Sync, you're getting one impressive package for a very reasonable price.

Dell G16 Gaming (7630) | was $1,300 now $1,000 at Dell This discounted G16 Gaming model includes a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13650HX CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a 16-inch QHD+ display with a 240Hz refresh rate and G-Sync.

✅Perfect for: PC gamers who want excellent mid-range performance and a QHD+ 240Hz display. ❌Avoid it if: You want a more mobile 14-inch gaming laptop or you want to spend less on a gaming handheld.



💰Price check: $1,600 at Best Buy (Core i9/RTX 4060)



👀 Alternative deal: $600 off Alienware x14 R2 at Dell

Why we love this Dell G16 Gaming deal

Gaming laptops are popular devices for gamers who want to remain mobile. While gaming handhelds offer the best portability and desktop PCs offer the most power, laptops are a great middle ground.

You can connect to a desktop gaming monitor and other gaming laptop accessories for a more permanent setup while at home, but the ability to unplug and take your games elsewhere in the house or when traveling can't be ignored.

The G16 (7630) I'm highlighting here might not be as sleek as more expensive Alienware models, but at the $1,000 discounted price you're getting some above-average perks and features.

I'm talking about a Cherry MX mechanical keyboard with customizable RGB backlighting for competitive play, dual 2.5W speakers with Dolby Audio for loud sound without a gaming headset, and a generous selection of ports including RJ45 Ethernet, HDMI 2.1, and USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2).

That's before touching on the impressive display. It measures 16 inches with a crisp 2560x1600 (QHD+) resolution, sizzling 240Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and 100% DCI-P3 color reproduction. It can handle specialized work where you need accurate color outside of the more standard sRGB, and the inclusion of G-Sync makes it an outstanding choice for competitive play.

The performance hardware inside can keep up with the display, especially if you enjoy competitive titles that are well-optimized. The 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13650HX CPU has 14 cores and 20 threads, and it's supported by 16GB of DDR5-4800MHz RAM. The memory and the 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD can both be upgraded after purchase. The real star is the NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM, capable of delivering a smooth QHD+ experience in all modern games. It affords access to extra NVIDIA perks like DLSS, further improving performance in compatible games.

If you're in search of a solid gaming laptop that's cut out for competitive play, this should be a great choice thanks to the mechanical keyboard and high-end display. And at the $1,000 price after a discount, practically any PC gamer can land a stellar gaming PC on the cheap.

What about Prime Day 2024?

Yes, Amazon Prime Day is running this year on July 16 and 17, with most major retailers offering their own sales events to compete. It's usually a great time to find deals on laptops, PC upgrade parts, and GPUs, so I don't blame you for waiting to see what's in store in less than a couple of weeks.

On the other hand, I'd consider this G16 deal quite impressive even if it was running during the Prime Day period. You could spend a lot more on the same level of performance, and the extra features detailed above can't be dismissed.