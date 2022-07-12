Dell Inspiron 14 5000 discounted to $392, beating out many Prime Day laptop deals

While Amazon is the place to get "official" Prime Day deals, plenty of other retailers roll out discounts to join in on the fun. Dell has a long list of discounts on its best Windows laptops and a variety of other devices. Right now, you can pick up an Inspiron 14 5000 laptop for as little as $392 (opens in new tab).

Note that these discounted laptops are not the newer Dell Inspiron 14 Plus that launched earlier this month. The models on sale are more budget-friendly PCs with modest specs. They're aimed at everyday use for people that have relatively light workloads.

Save 20% or more on Dell Inspiron 14 5000 laptops

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 14 5000 $̶5̶0̶0̶ $392 (opens in new tab) Dell's Inspiron 14 5000 is a budget-friendly laptop any day of the year, but today you can pick one up for as little as $392. The most affordable model has modest specs but is a solid choice for people with a light workload.

The most affordable Inspiron 14 5000, which costs $392 today, has an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of memory, and 256GB of storage. If you are willing to spend a bit more, you can get a model with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage for $480. Like shopping for wine and lawnmowers, it's often best to get one model higher than the cheapest option.

Regardless of the internals that you select, the Inspiron 14 5000 has a 14-inch display with thin bezels. The laptop doesn't support touch, but that's not much of a loss for who this device is aimed at.

While the Inspiron 14 5000 competes with the best budget laptops, you can also order one with more powerful specs, including an Intel Core i7. If you want to go higher than that, you're best to check out other Prime Day deals on laptops.