Best Buy just made HP's OmniBook X one of the cheapest Copilot+ PCs ever, and it has a 1TB SSD

The OmniBook X is down to a new low price for Black Friday at Best Buy.

HP retired its Spectre, Envy, and Pavilion brands earlier this year with the introduction of the OmniBook X. It's an AI PC with enough juice to run Copilot+ AI tools in Windows 11, and it stays mobile thanks to a thin and light 14-inch frame.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-78) chip is definitely the centerpiece, delivering true all-day battery life and outstanding performance whether it's plugged in or sipping DC power. While HP's official site has many discounted laptops, the best deal I found gives you $400 off at Best Buy.

That brings the total down to $799.99, dropping this high-end PC into a completely different price bracket.

🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃

The OmniBook X is HP's new flagship Copilot+ PC

HP's OmniBook X in a Ceramic White finish. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

Microsoft and Qualcomm teamed up earlier this year to unveil a new category of Copilot+ PCs with enough Neural Processing Unit (NPU) power to handle built-in Windows 11 AI tasks. HP took this opportunity to revamp its lineup of laptops, unveiling the OmniBook X as one of the first Copilot+ PCs on the market.

HP is one of the laptop makers I recommend to anyone who wants a good value even at full price, as its PCs often come with features you'd expect in a more expensive device. HP's keyboards are comfortable thanks to big keycaps and bold lettering, touchpads are large and accurate, and the webcam usually has a higher resolution than many competitors.

That's no different here. The OmniBook X that's on sale at Best Buy for Black Friday is well worth considering at full price, so a $400 discount is outstanding. The discounted model has a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-78) System-on-Chip (SoC), 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD with tons of storage space.

One of the benefits of a Copilot+ PC with a Snapdragon chip, even if you don't use the AI tools in Windows 11, is extreme battery life. These ARM64 chips sip battery, and HP says you can expect up to 26 hours of video playback.

Image 1 of 5 HP's OmniBook X features the new AI helix logo on the palmrest. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino) The OmniBook X keyboard is one of the best on the market. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino) A look at the OmniBook logo on the left palmrest. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino) A look at the 3.5mm audio and USB-A ports on the right side of the laptop. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino) Two USB4 ports live on the left side of the laptop. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

Even if you're working all day, you can still expect to have some charge left over when the workday ends. And if you're traveling, you shouldn't need to worry about plugging in on a flight (or anytime soon after you disembark). Performance from the X Elite (X1E-78) chip is stellar, besting in some benchmarks the Core Ultra 9 and Ryzen AI 9 HX CPUs we've tested in other laptops.

The 5MP IR camera does a great job of providing a clear picture and some extra biometric security through Windows Hello, while Wi-Fi 6E sets you up nicely for the current wireless landscape. As for ports, you get USB4, USB-C 3.2, dropjaw USB-A, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

HP didn't skimp on the display, either. It measures 14 inches with a 2240x1400 resolution, which will look plenty crisp. It's touch-enabled, it has Low Blue Light certification, and it can hit up to 400 nits brightness.

Overall, this is a laptop with few blind spots. It's thin and light, it has a high-res touch display, it has access to Copilot+ AI tools in Windows 11, and it'll run all day without breaking a sweat.

Even at full price, I'd recommend the OmniBook X to anyone who wants to give the Snapdragon X chip a try. The $400 discount at Best Buy for Black Friday only puts an exclamation mark on my words.