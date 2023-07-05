HP's stunning 16-inch 3K 2-in-1 laptop deal smashes early Prime Day discounts

Throughout this year, deals on the best Windows laptops have been on PCs with 12th Gen Intel CPUs inside. While last year's laptops are still discounted, we're starting to see a surge in deals on computers powered by Intel's 13th Gen CPUs. That means you can get the latest and greatest internals in a laptop at a fraction of what you would have paid just a few months ago.

Several HP Spectre x360 16 models are on sale right now. The version with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H and Intel Iris Xe graphics is down to just $1,050 ($650 off). If you want to bump up a bit, you can order a Spectre x360 16 with an Intel Core i7 and Intel Arc A370M graphics for $1,600 ($530 off).

HP Spectre x360 16 | was $1,700 now $1,050 at HP This 16-inch convertible laptop runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core processor. You can pair that CPU with Intel Iris Xe or Intel Arc A370M graphics right now while still saving a bunch of money.

The Spectre x360 16 is a sleek laptop that can flip around into different modes, including tent mode, tablet mode, and display mode. Of course, it can also act as a traditional clamshell laptop.

The more affordable option with an Intel Core i7-13700H and Intel Iris Xe graphics has a 16-inch 3K+ display (3072 x 1920). The model with Intel Arc A370M graphics features a 16-inch UHD+ screen (3840 x 2400).

Our Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino covered a similar deal on the HP Spectre x360 16 around Black Friday 2022. That discount was on the Spectre x360 16 with a 12th Gen CPU. In that piece, Rubino said "What’s the catch? There isn’t one."

That same sentiment is true with the current HP Spectre x360 16 deal featuring the latest chips from Intel. You can get a solid laptop with a beautiful display for around $1,000. You don't have to drop down to lower-tier specs like a screen with a low resolution or one that doesn't support touch. This is one of the best Windows laptops on the market for up to $650 off.

As we see more early Prime Day deals pop up, we'll have to see which retailers roll out deals to compete. If the price of the HP Spectre x360 16 stays the same until next week, the best Prime Day laptop deal may not be from Amazon.