I can't believe you can already get a Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PC for under $500 on Cyber Monday — this deal is so good I'm angry I can't get one!

There's little reason not to make a Copilot+ PC your next laptop, especially when it costs less than $500.

The ASUS VivoBook S 15 was the first Copilot+ PC we got our hands on, and to this day it remains one of the very best. There's now a more affordable version with the Snapdragon X Plus inside, too, while keeping much of the rest of the laptop the same as the flagship-tier model. What's absolutely mind-blowing is that thanks to Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale, you can get one of these more affordable versions of the VivoBook S 15 for an absurdly low price of $499.99.

Doorbuster ASUS VivoBook S 15

Was: $899.99

Now: $499.99 at Best Buy "Windows PCs finally have an answer to Apple Silicon in the form of Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X Elite, which elevates this laptop from a good one to a great one. With great performance, good battery life, an incredible screen, and an enjoyable keyboard and touchpad to boot." - Zac Bowden, Senior Editor Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ ✅Perfect for: Everyday use, someone who wants long battery life from their laptop, creative work. ❌Avoid if: You're looking to do some heavy gaming. Display: 15.6-inch, 3K (2880 x 1620) OLED CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus GPU: Qualcomm Adreno RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x. SSD: 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe. AI PC: ✔️ Copilot+ PC: ✔️ Launch date: 2024. 👉See at: Best Buy ❓Why Best Buy? Our favorite tech retailer. Return period: 15-days. Price match? ☑️ (Also applies within return period). Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: My Best Buy w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, 60-day return period, & expanded support.

An incredible laptop for the price of a half-decent Chromebook

The VivoBook S 15, even the cheaper version discounted here, has a stunning 3K resolution OLED display. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The ASUS VivoBook S 15 was one of the first Copilot+ PCs to hit our desk and immediately made an impact. Not only is the Qualcomm chip inside a strong performer that also helps deliver long battery life, but the laptop it's all wrapped up in isn't half bad.

The Copilot+ PC requirements help with some of that. You have to have 16GB of RAM, so that's what you've got. Even on this stepped-down Snapdragon X Plus version, you still get a 45 TOPS NPU to make use of the Copilot+ AI suite of tools, too.

ASUS also decided, much for the better, to slap a 3K resolution OLED display on the VivoBook S. So this is also one of the cheapest laptops you'll be able to get any time soon with an OLED display. And it is glorious. For the price of a half-decent Chromebook, you're getting a tricked out Windows laptop with the latest ARM chip inside.

A lot of review units have come across my desk in the last couple of years, but the VivoBook S is one of a small number I was genuinely sad to see go back.

You shouldn't be buying anything but a Copilot+ PC now

Copilot+ PCs are not gaming machines, but you can still do a little gaming on them. (Image credit: Windows Central)

My colleague, Senior Editor, Zac Bowden, has recently written that you should ONLY consider a Copilot+ PC right now, and I'm inclined to agree. The only caveat to that would be if you're buying a gaming laptop, because Snapdragon-powered machines aren't really there yet.

Copilot+ PCs have exclusive features that regular Windows laptops don't have, and that will only continue to grow. While AMD and Intel will be joining the party soon enough, Qualcomm laptops have the advantage of delivering these features and comparable performance with higher efficiency. That means longer battery life.

As this deal proves, you're not getting a better deal by NOT getting a Copilot+ PC, either. This version of the VivoBook S 15 has a gorgeous, high resolution OLED display, plenty of RAM and storage, and the latest wireless connectivity. It's like living in the future, but not spending over $500 for the privilege.

