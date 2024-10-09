One of MSI's best, budget-friendly thin gaming laptops is now just $599 thanks to this sweet anti-Prime Day deal that will only last for today

Play some of the best PC games at optimal graphical settings with the MSI Thin Gaming Laptop.

Sometimes, gamers want a dedicated gaming laptop so they can continue playing their favorite PC games while traveling rather than waiting until they get home to play on their PC rigs. One such laptop is the MSI Thin Gaming Laptop by MSI, a powerful piece of tech capable of playing high-end PC games at high graphical settings.

This PC typically has an MSRP of $699.00, but the MSI Thin Gaming Laptop is currently on sale for $599.00, courtesy of this 15% discount deal from Walmart.

MSI Thin 15.6" Gaming Laptop (B13UC-1000US) | was $699.00 now $599.99 at Walmart Take PC gaming to new heights of graphical fidelity while on the go with the MSI Thin Gaming Laptop. This high-tech laptop comes equipped with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, an Intel Core i5-13420H processor, a 15.6" FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and other advanced features. 👀See at: Walmart ✅Perfect for: Gamers looking for a gaming laptop that can run games at high resolutions and framerates while helping complete work documents or creative artwork. ❌Avoid if: If you're looking for a gaming laptop or a proper gaming rig that can run games at the highest graphical settings possible. 💰Price Check: $615.00 at Amazon 🤔Why Walmart? Walmart is one of the largest retailers in the US, selling all manner of goods while providing helpful customer service should they need it. Furthermore, if you sign up for Walmart Plus Membership, you can access special perks while shopping at Walmart, such as exclusive discount deals, free grocery deliveries, discounts on gas, and more.

Why should you buy the MSI Thin Gaming Laptop?

With a sturdy yet lightweight build and powerful specs, the MSI Thin Gaming Laptop will serve PC gamers well. (Image credit: MSI)

There are hundreds, if not thousands, of gaming laptops out there with all kinds of specs and features that cater to certain needs depending on the audience. Some folks want a simple and cheap laptop to write work documents on, while others want expensive, technological powerhouses capable of running the most graphically demanding PC games with ultra-high visual fidelity.

MSI's Thin Gaming Laptop (model: B13UC-1000US) falls somewhat into the latter category while having elements of the former. This PC contains many tech specs that will help it run some of the best PC games like Elden Ring, Diablo 4, and Cyberpunk 2077 at high graphical settings and run productivity apps to help users complete homework, office work, video editing, and other computer-based activities efficiently.

For starters, the MSI Thin Gaming Laptop has an Intel Core i5-13420H processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card that will allow it to run a wide variety of PC games at high HD 1080p resolutions and 60FPS framerates. To complement this, the laptop has a 15.6" Full-HD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, so it can help maintain framerate and keep visuals smooth while playing games or even watching videos.

In addition, the MSI Thin Gaming Laptop has 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD to help it improve the speed of load times while booting up apps or when a game is loading. To top it off, the MSI Thin Gaming Laptop is easy to carry due to its light weight of 4.1 lbs, and it can connect to the internet wirelessly with fast and reliable connections thanks to its built-in Wi-Fi 6 tech.

That being said, there are some bugbears you must be aware of before you decide to purchase this laptop. After all, ALL gaming laptops have their downsides, and this one is pretty typical, where being thin is prioritized. Its battery life is a tad shorter than most other gaming laptops (10 hours, to be exact, for regular use), so you will need to charge it frequently. Finally, the MSI Thin Gaming Laptop can get hot under heavy CPU/GPU stress, like prolonged bouts of gaming, reducing its performance and making it warm to use until it has cooled down (or you have cooler weather or a laptop cooler handy). However, these are all trade-offs for being a thin and light gaming laptop.

If you can look past these faults, you will have a great time with the MSI Thin Gaming Laptop. While it may not have the most powerful graphics cards and processors in the world, the MSI Thin Gaming Laptop has plenty of power to run PC games with crisp visuals and smooth framerates without costing you thousands of dollars, as the best gaming laptops with the latest cutting-edge tech tend to do.

In fact, the MSI Thin Gaming Laptop's MSRP of $699.00 has gotten even cheaper now thanks to Walmart's Anti-Prime Day deal, which has reduced it to $599.00. With this deal, you can spend $100 and purchase a new PC game to test your new gaming laptop.

Why buy this at Walmart? While the MSI Thin Gaming Laptop is available at other retailers, this 15% discount from Walmart makes it cheaper to buy than anywhere else. Walmart will also offer helpful customer service should things go wrong during delivery and grant you special perks if you opt-in for its optional Walmart Plus Membership program.

How long will this deal last? Walmart made this deal in response to Amazon Prime Day in October, and it will likely last until the end of today. However, there is a chance the deal will persist longer as this is a Walmart discount deal not restricted by Amazon's Prime Day event.

What are the standout features of this laptop? The MSI Thin Gaming Laptop's standout features include a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, an Intel Core i5-13420H processor, a 15.6" full HD display with 144Hz, 16GB DDR4 RAM, a 512GB SSD, and Wi-Fi 6 support.

