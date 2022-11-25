Round-up: The BEST Black Friday, Cyber Monday laptop deals

Looking for the best Black Friday laptop deals? We've got you covered with a roundup of the best deals on Windows laptops we've seen from Dell, HP, Lenovo, and more! Whether it be the new Surface Laptop 5, the latest Dell XPS, or something a little bit whacky like the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo, it's all on sale this week, and we've rounded it up in one convenient list for you.

(opens in new tab) Surface Laptop 5 | $ 1,299 $999 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Surface Laptop 5 only just came out, as in, within the last few weeks, so it's crazy to see it on sale with such a steep discount already. You can grab $300 off the Surface Laptop 5, and either 13.5-inch or 15-inch variants, with the entry-level SKU coming in at just $999 with the discount in place.

Surface Laptop 5 is one of the best all-rounder laptops on the market. Available in two sizes: 13.5 and 15-inches, and can be had in four great colorways including Platinum, Black, Forest, and Sandstone. It has a large, quiet trackpad, tactile yet quiet keyboard, and a slim design that's modern and clean.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 $999 $750 at Dell (opens in new tab) The NEW Dell XPS 13 features Intel's latest 12th-generation Intel processors, in both i5 or i7 configurations, up to 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage. It's also rocking a beautiful design, 13.4-inch display, excellent keyboard and touchpad, and much more.

The Dell XPS 13 line is tried and tested, and has been a pinnacle in design for the Windows PC space for almost a decade. It's the line that's constantly pushing the boundaries of what an "edge to edge" display can truly be, while also packing as much power as possible into the smallest package.

(opens in new tab) ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 $2,299 $1,849 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This is a one of a kind laptop, featuring not one, but TWO displays. There's a large 15.6-inch 4K OLED touchscreen at the top, and a secondary 14-inch touchscreen that sits above your keyboard. Both screens work together as one continuous display, or two separate ones for multiple apps. It's also super powerful, with an Intel Core i7 12800H and NVIDIA RTX 3060 on the inside.

Looking for something a little out of the ordinary? How about a laptop that has two displays? The ZenBook Pro Duo has a secondard 14-inch touchscreen display above the keyboard, while also moving the trackpad to the right-hand side of the keyboard deck. It's a weird combination, but one that works surprisingly well.

(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion Aero 13 Laptop $800 $479 at HP Store (opens in new tab) If you only have $500 to spend on a laptop this year this is the only one you should consider. It weighs just 2.2lbs, has a 16:10 display, is powered by AMD Ryzen, and it looks great.

HP's Pavilion Aero is a great deal because it's just so affordable. Coming in at under $500, this offer is frankly too good to be true. It's built out of premium metal materials, has a large tactile trackpad, an almost edge-to-edge display, and costs just $479. It just doesn't make sense!

(opens in new tab) HP ENVY x360 $829 $629 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This HP ENVY x360 features an AMD Ryzen 7 (5825U) processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and comes with Windows 11 out of the box. It's a convertible, meaning it features a hinge that can rotate 360-degrees, allowing you to use it like a tablet. It has a 15-inch 1080p touchscreen display that looks gorgeous!

The HP ENVY x360 is a long running product line for HP, featuring a great 360-degree hinge that allows the laptop to convert from clamshell to tablet in a single swift motion. It's also a beautiful device, using premium materials, and has an excellent trackpad and keyboard, as do most HP laptops.

(opens in new tab) ASUS VivoBook S 14 Flip $679 $559 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The VivoBook S 14 Flip features a great 14-inch 1080p 16:10 touchscreen display, large trackpad, an AMD Ryzen 5 (5600H) CPU, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage for all your on the go computing needs. It also has a 360-degree hinge, and even has a number pad built-into the trackpad.

ASUS has a similar product on sale this weekend, but featuring a nicer 16:10 aspect ratio display, which is a little taller than what you can find on most other laptops. The most unique thing about it however is the trackpad, which has a hidden number pad built into it, which uses LEDs and touch to function.

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 14 5420 $1,109 $831 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This all-rounder Dell laptop features a 14-inch display with a 2.2K resolution, 16GB RAM, an Intel Core i7-1255U, and 512GB SSD storage. It also has dedicated graphics, USB-C, HDMI ports, and a premium metallic build quality with large trackpad and excellent keyboard.

This is a great get for students looking for their next laptop for school work. It has a great 14-inch display with a 2.2K resolution, all the ports you'd need to work and play, and is a Dell, so it's going to be reliable, and you're going to get good support if something ends up going wrong.

(opens in new tab) Acer Swift X SFX14-42G-R607 $1,109 $831 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Acer touts this laptop as being one that's designed for creators. It has an AMD Ryzen 7 5820U on the inside, dedicated NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti Graphics, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. It also has a 14-inch 1080p display, backlit keyboard, and a Windows Hello fingerprint reader built-in.

Creator laptops are all the craze these days, which is probably why Acer is advertising this laptop as such. To give them credit, it is rather powerful, with an AMD Ryzen 7 and dedicated NVIDIA graphics powering things under the hood. This laptop should be great for medium to heavy work in programs like Photoshop or Premiere Pro.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 4 $1,389 $791 at Lenovo (opens in new tab) Save 43% on the ThinkBook 15 Gen 4, with an AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and a large 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display. It also features a 1080p webcam, comes with Windows 11 Pro out of the box, and features a full-sized number pad for those who want one of them!

Lenovo always has your back when it comes to business-class laptops, and the ThinkBook like is no different. With a huge 15.6-inch display, dedicated number pad, Windows 11 Pro, and AMD Ryzen 5 on the inside, you can't go wrong with this if you're looking for your next business latop.

We'll continue to update this post as we spot new deals over Black Friday weekend and into Cyber Monday! So keep checking back if you don't see anything you fancy just yet.

