The Xbox Series X is £359 right now in the UK — the lowest EVER for Black Friday

The best deal on an Xbox Series X console yet just dropped for those in the UK! If you've been looking around for a good deal on a current-gen console, you're likely not going to find one better than this. You can grab a brand new Xbox Series X directly from Amazon right now for just £359. That's not a typo, that's a 25% saving!

Xbox Series X | was £479 now £359 at Amazon UK The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's most powerful console yet, and the most powerful current gen console too. It comes with 1TB SSD storage and you get one Xbox Series Controller in the box, too! It's the fastest Xbox ever, and can play four generations of Xbox games.

✅Perfect for: Playing the latest AAA titles, first-party exclusives from Activision, Blizzard, and more. Offers seamless 4K 120Hz gaming. ❌Avoid if: You never plan to play at 4K or will stick to digital games. 💰Price check: £359.99 at Currys 📖Our review: Xbox Series X: It's proving its worth

The latest Xbox has never been cheaper

The latest Xbox Series X.

Correct me if I'm wrong, but I think this is the lowest price we've ever seen on an Xbox Series X. It's a £120 saving, 25% off the retail price. Of course, the Xbox Series X has been on the market since 2020, so it's about time we started seeing some good deals on it.

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's most powerful Xbox console ever. Tailored for 4K 120Hz HDR gaming from the latest titles from Microsoft's first party studios and third-party developers. I just played the latest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on mine, and the game was visually stunning on Xbox Series X.

I also play Halo Infinite on an almost daily basis on my Xbox Series X, and that game runs like butter on this hardware. The console comes with a controller, ultra highspeed HDMI cable, and a power cord to get you up and running. It's quite a premium unboxing experience too, almost like an expensive watch.

Microsoft has invested a lot of time in Game Pass over the last couple of years, and the Xbox Series X might be the best kit for experiencing Microsoft's library of cloud gaming. It's integrated into the Xbox OS, with games being playable at the press of a button without needing to download them.