You can buy a new Surface Laptop 5 for the price of a Surface Laptop Go right now for Cyber Monday
Grab a brand new Surface Laptop 5 for $799 this Cyber Monday.
Cyber Monday sales are already popping off, and we've just spotted a great deal on Microsoft's latest flagship laptop, the Surface Laptop 5. Usually, the Surface Laptop 5 retails for around $999, but right now you can find one for the same retail price as a Surface Laptop Go 3, meaning the Surface Laptop 5 can be had for just $799 right now.
Surface Laptop 5 |
was $999 now $799 at Best Buy
The Surface Laptop 5 is Microsoft's MacBook Air competitor, best suited for productivity workflows and light creative tasks. It has Intel's powerful 12th-Gen Intel chips, one of the best keyboards and trackpads in the PC space, and is available in two sizes: 13.5-inch or 15-inch variants.
✅Perfect for: Productivity workflows, travel, light photo and video work.
❌Avoid if: You are a gamer or want a versatile 2-in-1.
💰Price check: $799 (Amazon), $799 (Microsoft Store)
🔎Our review: Surface Laptop 5: Does an old design still make for a great laptop?
There's more good news! This deal comes from Best Buy, one of the more trusted retailers with excellent customer support and an easy return process. You may even be able to get the laptop in your hands faster with in-store pickup, which can take as little as two hours in some areas across the United States.
A My Best Buy membership can net other benefits like faster (free) shipping, longer 60-day return windows, exclusive deals, and more! For more information, you can check out our in-depth guide on My Best Buy memberships.
Microsoft's answer to the MacBook Air
The Surface Laptop 5, as its name implies, is Microsoft's 5th-generation Surface laptop. It features a traditional clamshell design with no quirks to the overall form factor. It features a beautiful external chassis that looks good on any desk, and features one of the best keyboards and trackpads found on a Windows laptop in 2023.
Surface Laptop 5 can be configured in either 13.5-inch or 15-inch screen sizes, and both are rocking Intel 12th-Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processors under the hood. The $799 model includes a 13.5-inch screen, an Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage to boot. It's also available in a number of colors, including Platinum, Black, Sandstone, and Sage.
In our Surface Laptop 5 review, I said the Surface Laptop 5 is Microsoft's MacBook Air competitor product. It's a straight up laptop, just like the MacBook Air, with the only quirks to its design coming in the form of an Alcantara keyboard deck on the 13.5-inch Platinum model, and a touchscreen as standard across all configurations.
Compared to the Surface Laptop Go 3, the Surface Laptop 5 features a bigger screen with a higher resolution screen, backlit keyboard, and overall higher quality chassis. Considering $799 is the price you normally pay for a Surface Laptop Go 3, paying that for the Surface Laptop 5 is a no brainer really.
Enhance the Surface Laptop 5 with these accessories
Microsoft makes a handful of accessories that pair up nicely with the Surface Laptop 5, including wireless mobile mice and docks that transform the Surface Laptop 5 from a laptop to a powerful workstation.
Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock |
was $299.99 now $239.99 at Best Buy
The Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock enhances your Surface PC with additional ports, including 3x USB-C ports, 3x USB-A ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, 2.5G ethernet, and a security lock. The Dock itself uses a USB-C cable, meaning it's compatible with all modern Surface PCs and non-Surface devices too!
Surface Precision Mouse |
was $99 now $79 at Microsoft Store
The Surface Precision Mouse is Microsoft's most comfortable wireless mouse. It features an ergonomic design that feels great in the hand, and programmable shortcut buttons that can be customized with Microsoft's own software.
