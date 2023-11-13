The best wired Xbox controller, the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma, is on sale AGAIN!

Razer may be best known for its gaming laptops and PC gaming accessories, but it also makes a wide variety of peripherals and products for other platforms. In fact, Razer makes one of the best Xbox controllers money can buy, and now it's on sale once again.

The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma is being discounted for Black Friday 2023, down to a penny under $100. This isn't the lowest we've ever seen this controller, but it's still an excellent price for an incredible, quality wired controller packed with features and style.

Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma | was $149.99 now $99.99 at Razer Razer's flagship controller isn't just the best wired Xbox controller, it's also just one of the best Xbox controllers period. It's comfortable, with all the features and extra buttons it needs to help you outperform the competition in every game. Right now, it's 33% off at Razer in both white and black.

✅Great for: Those who want a premium, immaculately constructed, highly customizable wired Xbox controller with extra buttons and features. 💰Price check: $99.99 at Amazon (white only)

More great Razer deals

The best wired controller for Xbox, and it's not close

For those who want the very best, the Wolverine V2 Chroma fits the bill. (Image credit: Future)

Your controller can mean the difference between victory and defeat when gaming, so choosing the one that's best for you is crucial. Xbox's own wireless controller is a fantastic peripheral for most people, but is a little barebones when it comes to extra features. The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is a great option, but it has some quality concerns and you have to pay quite a bit extra to get the full set of features.

Razer's Wolverine V2 Chroma controller is here to save the day. It's a pure wired controller, which may deter some potential buyers, but what you get in exchange is more than worth the trade-off. This is an ultra-premium controller with immaculate build quality and an attractive design enhanced by Razer Chroma RGB lights. You get top-of-the-line buttons and triggers everywhere you expect them, but you also have interchangeable joysticks, two additional shoulder buttons, four additional rear paddles, and an Xbox and Windows PC app that lets you customize absolutely every part of the controller.

The Wolverine V2 Chroma even boasts a unique sensitivity clutch, which can slow down the joystick actuation with the press of a button or paddle for precise aiming in games. In our Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma review, we concluded that it's one of the best Xbox controllers that money can buy, and with good reason. For a limited time, you can pick one up for yourself for just $99.99 at Razer in both white and black colorways, and elevate your gameplay to all-new heights. As long as you don't mind the wire, you'd honestly struggle find a better controller anywhere else.

In other news, Razer is also discounting several of its critically acclaimed Blade gaming laptops, and giving a free $200 Razer gift card with each purchase. You could pick up a new gaming laptop and get the Wolverine V2 Chroma completely for free, and still have an extra $100 to spend on something else at Razer. That's a pretty sweet deal.