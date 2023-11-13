These awesome Razer laptops are over 40% off, AND you get a free $200 Razer gift card

As we near Black Friday 2023, Razer is ramping up its discounts to entice gamers into a brand-new laptop or accessory. The latest round of sales sees three Razer laptops be discounted by 40% or more, but the savings don't stop there. Razer is also throwing in a free $200 gift card with every purchase, giving you some sweet spending cash to use on a new Razer gaming mouse, headset, or anything else you may desire.

Who knows how long Razer will continue this streak of generosity? If you're in the market for a premium and powerful gaming laptop, don't wait long to take advantage of these epic deals.

Razer Blade 14 — RTX 3080 Ti | was $3,499.99 now $1,999.99 at Razer w/ free $200 Razer gift card This compact, ultra-premium gaming laptop comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU, 16GB of speedy RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. The 14-inch display is QHD 1440p with a 165Hz refresh rate, and helps ensure the laptop is small enough to fit inside any laptop bag. Right now, it's 42% off and comes with a $200 Razer gift card for free.

✅Great for: Those who want an incredible, ultra-premium gaming laptop that's super portable but powerful enough to play practically any PC game at max settings. 💰Price check: $1,999.99 at Best Buy w/ no gift card

Razer Blade 15 — RTX 3070 Ti | was $2,999.99 now $1,799.99 at Razer w/ free $200 Razer gift card This Razer Blade 15 is balanced, powered by an Intel Core i7-12800H, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It's 15.6-inch display is QHD 1440p with a speedy 240Hz refresh rate, and is a roomy, traditional 16:9 panel that ensures any game will look great. Right now, the Blade 15 is 40% off and comes with a free $200 Razer gift card.

✅Great for: Those who want a balanced, all-around fantastic premium gaming laptop with a traditional, large 15.6-inch 16:9 display and enough power to play all the latest and greatest PC games, even if it's not always at max settings. 💰Price check: $1,799.99 at Amazon w/ no gift card

Razer Blade 17 — RTX 3070 Ti | was $3,399.99 now $1,999.99 at Razer w/ free $200 Razer gift card The Blade 17 was the pinnacle of Razer's lineup last year, packing a massive 17.3-inch 16:9 display with a QHD 1440p resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. Here, you're also getting an Intel Core i9-12900H, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The Blade 17 is currently 41% off, and also comes with that $200 gift card freebie.

✅Great for: Those who want a true desktop replacement with a gargantuan screen. This isn't the most powerful Blade 17 configuration, but there's still enough firepower here to play any PC game at high to max settings. 💰Price check: $1,999.99 at Best Buy w/ no gift card

More great Razer deals

Some of the best gaming laptops and free cash

The Razer Blade 14 is one of the best compact gaming laptops, and it's heavily discounted right now. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino | Windows Central)

Razer makes some of the best gaming laptops in the business, but they're always expensive, premium machines that ask you to spend extra for peerless build quality and design. It's worth it if you can afford it, but many gamers would rather wait for a sale or opt for a more value-focused alternative. Right now, though, you can pick up a powerful Razer laptop for over 40% off, and I think it's 100% worth it.

Each of these laptops have since been replaced by a newer model like the Razer Blade 14 (2023) or Razer Blade 18, but that doesn't make the 2022 versions any less impressive. This hardware is still more than enough for the vast majority of gamers, with enough power to play all the best PC games for years to come. These laptops aren't just great at gaming, though, with premium designs and features making them awesome at basically everything you can throw at them, like productivity and creativity work.

There's a reason a Razer laptop basically always sits at the top of our list of best gaming laptops. If I needed a true Windows PC powerhouse that I could take on the go with me, Razer is one of the first places I'd look. Even though I don't need a new laptop, I'm still sorely tempted by this deal. After all, you can pick up a brand-new, flagship laptop and save hundreds, plus get a $200 Razer gift card for free that you can turn around and spend on a new Razer accessory, like Razer Kraken V3 Pro wireless gaming headset (which also comes with Alan Wake 2 for free). That's a whole lot of freebies from Razer, so don't pass up this opportunity.