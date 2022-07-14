<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2036px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.29%;"><img id="ZuT9qKsVkXUPKcobm3fSwm" name="acer-xfa240-monitor-crop.jpeg" alt="Acer XFA240" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/ZuT9qKsVkXUPKcobm3fSwm.jpeg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2036" height="1146" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p><a href="https://www.windowscentral.com/hardware/save-big-on-asus-components-for-pc-building-on-amazon-prime-day"><strong>Save up to 20% on ASUS PC parts and components at Amazon</strong></a></p><div id="ad-unit-1" class="ad-unit"></div><p>ASUS is best known for its PC hardware, making components like motherboards, graphics, and power supplies, all crucial to build a PC. Prime Day has introduced sizeable savings on various ASUS components, with up to 20% off key parts of what could be your dream PC. The coming two days could be an ideal opportunity to invest in your next PC build, dropping parts from reputable brands to some of their lowest-ever prices.</p><ul><li><strong>See more Prime Day deals: </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/"><strong>USA</strong></a><strong> | </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/"><strong>UK</strong></a><strong> | </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.ca/"><strong>Canada</strong></a><strong> | </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.in/"><strong>India</strong></a></li></ul><div id="ad-unit-2" class="ad-unit"></div>