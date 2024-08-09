This third-party file explorer beat Microsoft to the punch yet again

What you need to know

Files, a third-party file explorer on Windows 11, received an update recently that adds a new orientation option when using dual pane mode.

The app can now display dual panes either horizontally or vertically.

The update also adds a few other small features and a lengthy list of fixes.

Third-party file explorer "Files" just received an update that makes dual pane mode more versatile. The app can now display dual panes vertically as well as horizontally. Previously, the app could only show dual panes side-by-side. The update brings Files to version 3.6 and includes several fixes and a few other new features, such as adding an "Actions" menu to the app's title bar.

Dual pane mode creates to areas within Files that you can navigate. It looks and acts similar to split screen mode in Microsoft Edge. The advantage of dual pane mode is that you don't have to deal with duplicate versions of navigation elements or swap between tabs.

Before the recent update, Files only supported a horizontal orientation when using dual pane mode. Of course, that was already one more orientation than the official Windows 11 File Explorer from Microsoft, which does not have a dual pane mode. You can somewhat replicate dual pane mode by opening two instances of File Explorer, but that's not as elegant of a solution.

The developer of Files details all of the app's new features and fixes in the releases page of the app's GitHub listing.

Files v3.6: What's new

The Files app now supports a vertical layout when using dual pane mode. (Image credit: Future)

Added support for changing the pane orientation in Dual Pane mode

Added an "Actions" menu to the title bar

Customize folder locations with unique background images

Added localization for Malay

Optimized sorting performance when loading large folders

Moved the sidebar toggle button to the address toolbar

Added a keyboard shortcut to toggle the toolbar visibility Ctrl+Shift+B

Added a keyboard shortcut to move focus between panes in Dual Pane mode Ctrl+Shift+Right

Added support for clicking links when previewing markdown files

Added an action to toggle the dot files setting

Files v3.6: What's fixed

Fixed an issue where the tab title was empty when opening a folder in a new tab

Fixed an issue where dragging or opening multiple items would use the wrong sort mode

Fixed an issue where Run with PowerShell didn't display a window

Fixed an issue where the Home Page was opened when Files was launched with custom args

Fixed an issue where changing the layout size didn't work when adaptive layout was enabled

Fixed an issue where quick search filtering wasn't cleared when navigating to another folder

Fixed an issue where non-cached windows sometimes had the wrong theme

Fixed an issue where settings weren't exported in the correct format

Fixed an issue where double tap to rename was too sensitive

Fixed an issue where hover to open was too sensitive

Fixed an issue where the cursor wasn't inline when resizing columns in the Details View

Fixed an issue where online files were downloaded when loading tooltips

Fixed an issue where navigation button had the wrong foreground in the disabled state

Fixed an issue where arguments weren’t passed when running shortcuts as admin

Fixed an issue with compressing and extracting archives on ARM64 devices

Fixed an issue where a warning about WSL would display on startup

Fixed the position of the "New item" flyout

Fixed a crash that would sometimes occur when updating Files

Fixed a crash that would occur when entering invalid parameters via command line

Fixed crash that would sometimes occur when adding items to the jumplist

Fixed ArgumentNullException in DefaultSettingsSerializer.ReadFromFile

Fixed ArgumentNullException in SortingHelper.OrderFileList

Fixed ArgumentException in PinnedFoldersManager

Fixed ArgumentException in PathNormalization.NormalizePath

Fixed TypeInitializationException in UIHelpers

Fixed DirectoryNotFoundException when pinning items to the start menu

Fixed FileNotFoundException in Recycle Bin watcher

Fixed NullReferenceException in DriveItem.LoadThumbnailAsync

Fixed NullReferenceException in SystemTrayIcon.OnQuitClicked

Fixed NullReferenceException in RecycleBinLocationItem.RefreshSpaceUsed

Fixed NullReferenceException in DrivesWidgetViewModel.NavigateToPath

Fixed InvalidOperationException in SideloadUpdateService.CheckForUpdatesAsync

Fixed COMException in MainWindow.EnsureWindowIsInitialized

Fixed COMException in SidebarItem.ItemGrid_Drop