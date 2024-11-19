One of the best wireless headsets for Xbox and PC drops to its lowest-ever price, but it won't last long

The Astro A50 (Gen 4) gaming headset for Xbox and PC is down to a new low price at Best Buy ahead of Black Friday.

Black Friday isn't officially landing until November 29, 2024, but retailers like Best Buy have reserved the entire month of November for major discounts, including some of our favorite tech.

Logitech's Astro A50 (Gen 4) with Xbox and PC compatibility, for example, is down to $149.99 at Best Buy, which is a full $100 discount. Pricing history shows this wireless headset dropping as low as $175 during past deals events, and an extra $25 discount is not minor. That makes Best Buy the right place to shop if you need a high-end wireless headset with a charging cradle included.

Why the Astro A50 is so good: Review highlights

Logitech's Astro A50 (Gen 4) remains a top wireless headset for Xbox and PC, and it's never been cheaper. (Image credit: Jez Corden | Windows Central)

The Logitech Astro A50 (Gen 4) wireless headset was reviewed by Windows Central Executive Editor Jez Corden in 2021. He gave it a near-perfect 4.5-star score, which makes sense considering Best Buy itself has it at 4.2 stars with more than 5,200 reviews. It makes the cut as one of Windows Central's favorite Xbox headsets, though it also has PC compatibility. In his review, Jez stated:

"Despite all the competing options I have available to me, time and time again, I find the convenience of the Astro A50 unbeatable, despite the $300 price tag. If you're someone who does a lot of gaming across multiple platforms at your desk in a single space, this headset is kind of unbeatable."

The headset dropped in price as it aged, now regularly sitting at $250 in 2024. Still, it seems a bit expensive. That's solved with the Black Friday deal that drops the price to $150 at Best Buy. As I mentioned, that bests the previous $175 low that I spotted in all of the headset's pricing history since its launch.

So what makes the headset so good? Here's what Jez has to say regarding audio quality:

"The A50 has gotten better and better in the audio department too with subsequent firmware updates. The headset's 40mm drivers deliver virtual surround sound incredibly well, even if the soundstage isn't as broad as some of its competitors. The soundscape is balanced, though, offering crisp detailing without sacrificing powerful bass notes and warmer tones."

That makes the Astro A50 qualified for competitive gaming where you need to hear every footstep and cue, but it also easily handles music and media. Jez mentions that "the microphone isn't content creation-grade, but it is very good, and detailed and clear enough for problem-free comms." That's the norm for most gaming headsets these days.

The Astro A50 is comfortable to wear and has the audio chops to deliver great sound in games and media. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The wireless headset comes with a compact base station that handles charging and audio inputs. If you're on an esports team, the base station can be daisy-chained with others to remove latency. What's really cool is how there's a switch on the base that lets you swap between PC and Xbox drivers, with indicators on the front for Dolby Atmos, battery life, EQ modes, and platform designation.

The base charges the headset when not in use, and you can expect up to 15 hours of battery life with a 30-foot range. Not bad at all. The headset itself is comfortable to wear, and it includes controls for SPDIF/USB audio switching as well as a volume dial.

Jez noted in his review that the Astro A50's fit could be easier to adjust, and he also mentioned that the woolly fabric on the earcups can be a bit warm. The good news? You can switch to a leatherette ear cushion setup for about $27 if you feel the same way as Jez.

Overall, landing this headset for $150 seems like a great deal for Xbox and PC gamers who want options for SPDIF and USB audio. Battery life is excellent, the headset is comfortable, and the sound quality is tops. A bunch of Logitech's other early Black Friday deals at Best Buy have already gone cold, so I wouldn't wait too long to grab it for $150.