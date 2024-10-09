My favorite gaming headset's biggest flaw is that it never goes on sale, but a last-minute Prime Day deal just fixed that

This is a phenomenal headset but no version has really been discounted by much... Until today.

I've reviewed a lot of products, and I don't hand out perfect 5/5 scores very often. The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro wireless gaming headset has actually earned that lofty score twice now, one for the original 2023 refresh and again for its Xbox-specific variant. It's still one of my favorite gaming headsets of all time, but does have one flaw... It almost never goes on sale.

This headset is rarely discounted and when it is the price cut is modest. A last-minute addition to Amazon Prime Day's deals lineup has changed all of that, however. Right now, you can pick up the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro for Xbox for only $149.99 at Amazon, the lowest price ever on a headset that works best with Xbox and PC (but will connect to every other device you own, too).

The lowest price ever for my favorite headset ever

I love this dual-tone design, but the discounted version is the all-black variant. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

When I reviewed the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023), my single largest complaint was that the headset didn't support Xbox consoles. A year later, and Razer fixed that weakness. My Razer BlackShark V2 Pro for Xbox review highlights out everything that makes the original great was perfectly ported to the Xbox-specific version, immediately making it one of the absolute best Xbox and PC gaming headsets you can buy.

Just to recap, the BlackShark V2 Pro rocks Razer's highest end 50mm drivers specially tuned for competitive gaming, an iconic and comfortable design inspired by pilot headsets, the best headset microphone Windows Central has ever tested, battery endurance so long (up to 70 hours) that I wrote an article on it, and impeccable wireless performance whichever version you get. Oh, and there's also Bluetooth connectivity for your mobile devices, and, yes, the BlackShark V2 Pro sounds good enough to listen to music.

The problem with this headset is that we've never really seen it go on sale beyond occasionally dipping 10% below its MSRP. It's definitely curious that the first major sale for the BlackShark V2 Pro is a last-minute and short-lived addition to Amazon Prime Day, but I'm certainly not complaining. In fact, I'll celebrate even harder because the best version of this headset for me is the one that's currently discounted.

There are three versions of the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro: the original 2023 refresh that only works with PC via its HyperSpeed Wireless and uses Bluetooth or a wired connection for everything else, and the newer console variants that add HyperSpeed Wireless support for Xbox and PlayStation, respectively. The BlackShark V2 Pro for Xbox is one of the greatest headsets for those who game on both Xbox and PC because of that added support, and that's the version of the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro that's on sale for $149.99 at Amazon.

If you only play on PC, the original 2023 version has better software support for gaming PCs and two more pro-tuned EQ profiles, but it's only on sale for the same $179.99 at Amazon we've seen in the past. The PlayStation-specific version (which does not support Xbox at all) shares the same meager discount of $179.99 at Amazon, too. The best version (and the one I still use every day) is the only one that's breaking the mold with a steeper discount, although it is only in the all-black colorway and not the "panda" design I own.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Headset for Xbox | was $199.99 now $149.99 at Amazon An iconic design, impeccable performance and connectivity, and the best microphone in the business make up the BlackShark V2 Pro, one of the best wireless gaming headsets for hardcore or competitive gamers. Right now, the version that also supports Xbox console is at the lowest price we've ever seen. 👀See at: Amazon

