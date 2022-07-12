The wireless Astro A20 headset for Xbox / PC drops to $89 for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is once again upon us, with deals and sales running over the next couple of days saving you potentially hundreds of dollars on all the best tech, games, and accessories. We're on task to round up the best deals for Windows and Xbox fans throughout the week, including this tidy 20% off deal from Astro on its rock solid A20 wireless headset. (opens in new tab)

The Astro A20 wireless headset is an entry-level option the company that I typically probably wouldn't recommend due to its price being higher than rivals without offering anything extra. However, thanks to this deal, it feels like a far more appropriate price for its quality and feature set, which isn't bad at all.

(opens in new tab) Astro A20 $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $119.99) The Astro A20 headset is a solid wireless entry-level option for Xbox and PC gamers, complete with an easy-to-use USB dongle for fast switching between modalities. It comes with side tone monitoring on a flip-to-mute mic, with decent audio reproduction and adequate comfort for long sessions.

The Astro A20 is a wireless headset designed for Xbox and PC. It comes with a USB dongle that can be easily switched between signals for either Xbox One, or Xbox Series X|S consoles, or a Windows PC. It has no Bluetooth functionality sadly, but makes up for it with solid sound reproduction and decent comfort.

At its usual RRP of $130 I probably wouldn't have recommended it. I'm not a fan of its toy-like design visuals and there are headsets that cost roughly the same that provide a better experience, like the LucidSound LS35X. However, with its Prime Day offering of $89.99, it seems like a far more logical retail price for a headset of this calibre.

This is probably an ideal headset to buy for that younger gamer in your life who doesn't mind the gaudy colorful design. It's also quite sturdy in its construction, with thick plastic that should absorb a decent degree of punishment over time.