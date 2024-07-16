Here's why a 65% gaming keyboard from 2021, perfectly rated, is still our top pick in 2024

Razer is one of the top gaming hardware manufacturers in the world, providing the games industry with all kinds of high-quality gaming laptops, controllers, graphics cards, keyboards, and gaming mice, among many others. One such product is the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed. This compact 65% mechanical keyboard features mechanical switches and Hyperspeed wireless connectivity to allow users to connect it to any PC wirelessly without the need for cables with no input latency.

Most online retailers sell this stellar keyboard for $179.99. However, that is not the case today, as Amazon is selling the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed for a 44% discount, reducing the MSRP to $99.99.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini 65% Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | was $179.99 now $99.99 at Amazon Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini is a fantastic keyboard with a compact and sleek design, top-notch build quality, Hyperspeed 2.4GHz wireless to reduce input latency and signal loss, and more.

Why should you buy the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed keyboard?

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed is a fine mechanical keyboard that will serve all your PC gaming needs. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino / Windows Central)

It has been three years since we reviewed the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed keyboard, and despite more advanced keyboards being released since then, we still consider it one of the best gaming keyboards on the market.

This 65% mechanical keyboard (a keyboard that has removed the Numpad and some navigational keys and moved and adjusted the arrow keys to create a more compact design) has many positive traits. It features a sleek, compact (320mm x 130mm x 25mm to be exact) design to free up extra space for your desktop set-up, 200 hours of battery life, a USB-C port, a sturdy build to help it withstand years of use, and RGB lighting for visual flair.

In addition, the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed keyboard includes mechanical switches that are quite responsive and padded to reduce noise while typing, as well as Doubleshot ABS Keycaps that make keys more resilient and prevent the text on them from fading away or being marred.



But say you occasionally need a Numberpad. Don't worry; we have some fantastic deals on those, too. You can keep one on your desk and slide it out of the way when you don't need it, having the best of both worlds.

By far its most impressive feature is its multiple methods of connecting to gaming PCs. It can be plugged into a PC via USB-C cable so it can be used as a wired keyboard or recharge its batteries. It can connect wirelessly up to three compatible laptops or desktop PCs via Bluetooth. or it can use the method it's named after – HyperSpeed 2.4GHz wireless.

With HyperSpeed 2.4GHz wireless, you will be able to play the best PC games without suffering any kind of input lag or signal loss. You can even connect multiple compatible Razer devices at once to the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed with the HyperSpeed 2.4GHz wireless method, and with only one dongle to boot.

While its compact design may not appeal to those looking for fully-sized keyboards, the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed is a must-have for PC gamers looking for exceptional wireless gaming keyboards that they can take with them to LAN parties or simply play PC games while on holiday away from home.

The biggest drawback of this keyboard was its pricy MSRP of $179.99. However, that issue has been severely mitigated thanks to Amazon Prime Day as Amazon is currently selling the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed for $99.99, so you can save $80 when purchasing one of Razer's best PC keyboards.