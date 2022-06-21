Save $30 on the HyperX Alloy Origins Core mechanical keyboard today

Time for a new keyboard? Looking to save some space or need something portable? Don't want to sacrifice features just because you want something a little more compact? Grab the HyperX Alloy Origins Core, a tenkeyless mechanical keyboard on sale for $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). This is a fantastic low price that matches the lowest we've ever seen, and it's a price drop we've only seen once before. The Alloy Origins Core normally sells for around $90, and it usually only drops to $70 when does it go on sale so today's price is special.

(opens in new tab) HyperX Alloy Origins Core TKL keyboard $90 $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)



A very compact keyboard with great features including RGB lighting and mechanical switches. The price is as good as we have ever seen, too.

This isn't the only way to save on a HyperX keyboard today, either. You can get the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 mechanical keyboard on sale for $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) from a price around $100. This is a slightly more compact keyboard, and the price is one of the lowest we've ever seen. You can read more about this one in our review where we gave it 4.5 stars out of 5.

HyperX makes quality keyboards, and the Origins Core is no exception. This is a keyboard built-to-last no matter how you slice it. It is built with a full aircraft-grade aluminum body, which is not only meant to be durable but also feels solid. The mechanical switches will also last you a long time as they are rated to last for up to 80 million keystrokes. That's a whole lot of typing.

You won't have to worry about this keyboard getting jostled around, which is important because the compact design makes it great as a portable option. Carry it with you to competitive events or just because you need something for school or for working on the road. The detachable cable makes it easy to pack, too. Just take the cable off and keep it with you wherever you go.

One of the great things about the keyboard is its per-key RGB lighting. You can customize all of the RGB and create your own personal light show. Use HyperX's free Ngenuity software to really change every aspect of the customization. Add some preset dynamic lighting effects or create something new.