Save up to 43% on a Razer BlackWidow V3 gaming keyboard during Prime Day

One of the best ways to up your PC gaming performance is to get yourself a quality gaming keyboard, and thanks to Prime Day deals, Razer's top-notch BlackWidow V3 boards are available with big discounts. Right now, you can get your hands on a standard Razer BlackWidow V3 for just $80 at Amazon (opens in new tab), while the more advanced BlackWidow V3 Pro is on sale for $140 at Amazon (opens in new tab). This puts these keyboards down 43% and 39%, respectively, making them significantly more affordable than they are normally.

Both of these keyboards are fan-favorites in the PC gaming community, as they pair high-performance switches and a sturdy, durable design with a stylish aesthetic and comfy armrests. You can choose between Razer Green and Razer Yellow switches when buying both keyboards, with the former being more clicky and tactile and the latter being smoother and silent. Additionally, the boards are built out of a combination of quality plastics and aluminum, and the doubleshot keycaps in particular are made with thick and durable ABS plastic.

Get your hands on a BlackWidow V3 for Prime Day

(opens in new tab) Razer BlackWidow V3 gaming keyboard | $140 $80 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Razer BlackWidow V3 is one of the best gaming keyboards available today, featuring excellent switches and keycaps, a fantastic design, and gorgeous Chroma RGB lighting that's fully customizable.

(opens in new tab) Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro gaming keyboard | $230 $140 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro is everything that you love about the standard BlackWidow V3 Pro, but with extra media keys, a more plush wrist rest, and wireless connectivity either through a USB dongle or with Bluetooth.

The BlackWidow V3 and BlackWidow V3 Pro also come with comfy wrist rests (the Pro version's is more plush), as well as vibrant Chroma RGB lighting that you can configure using Razer's Synapse 3 software (opens in new tab). In addition to performing great, these boards keep your wrists cushioned and look awesome, too.

In addition to having a slightly better wrist rest, the BlackWidow V3 Pro has some other bonuses as well. With it, you have the option of using the keyboard wirelessly, either with Razer's HyperSpeed USB dongle or with a traditional Bluetooth connection (the former has less latency, while the latter is less taxing on battery). The Pro also has an extra suite of media keys at the top-right that come in handy while watching movies, TV shows, or online videos.

Razer's BlackWidow V3 Prime Day deals are superb, but there are plenty of deals for the company's other products available, too. Check out our roundup of all of the best Razer Prime Day deals you can take advantage of now, and keep an eye on Windows Central over the next few days as we continue to hunt for more.