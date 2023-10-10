This popular mechanical gaming keyboard is the lowest price it's ever been, but you'll have to act fast

We're well into the Amazon Prime's Big Deal Days two-day event, but the best deals still show no sign of slowing down. If you act quickly, you can even take advantage of a Redragon K556 discount which brings this popular RGB mechanical keyboard down to the lowest price it's ever been at 44% off. This is specifically a gaming keyboard, and as such, it has fast response times to keep up with fast-paced competitive moments.

The thing is, the Redragon K556 RGB mechanical gaming keyboard is only at this low price for a limited time since this is a special Lightning Deal. It's only dropped as low as $59.99 before now, but right now it's available for only $44.99. So if you want to take advantage of this all-time-low price you'll need to act quickly before the sale runs out.

Redragon K556 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | was $79.99 now $44.99 LIGHTNING DEAL - 44% off for a limited time This popular wired mechanical gaming keyboard offers beautiful RGB with N-key Rollover for fast responses. This deal is only available for a very short time, so if you're interested you'll need to act fact.



✅Great for: Gamers looking for tactile switches and fun RGB lighting. 💰Price check: $99.99 at Best Buy

The Redragon K556 offers satisfying tactile switches that can keep up with your gaming sessions. (Image credit: Windows Central)

I absolutely love typing on mechanical keyboards, but gaming mechanical keyboards are another level. The Redragon K556 specifically features N-key rollover (NKRO), meaning that it can still work effectively even when multiple keys are pressed down at once sending signals to the system. This is an especially helpful feature for gaming keyboards where players often need to push down multiple keys at once and must do so effectively to keep up with fast-paced game scenarios.

What's more, the Redragon K556 offers customizable RGB lighting, with 18 preset lighting modes and the ability to adjust backlit lighting brightness. So you can get it looking just the way you like. The keycaps are all made of a durable material while the top of the board itself is metal for an elegant look and feel. The symbols on the keys are stylized, but very easy to read unlike some other mechanical keyboards out there.

All in all, this is an impressive mechanical gaming keyboard that can keep up with fast button presses and heavy use. Plus, the fun RGB lighting can be customized to fit your style as you see fit.