Razer's "best FPS gaming mouse" is at its lowest-ever price this Prime Day — click heads faster than ever before

Razer has been the manufacturer many PC gamers turn to when they're in need of a new peripheral for many years, and with all the crazy good deals available on its products going around, it's a great time to pick some up. One of Razer's best is its Basilisk V3 gaming mouse, which is tailored to the needs of first-person shooter (FPS) players; its $69.99 MSRP is already fiercely competitive, but right now, you can get the Razer Basilisk V3 for just $39.99 at Best Buy.

That's a huge 43% off the mouse's usual price, making this one of the best deals you'll find on a quality PC gaming accessory amidst an ocean of Amazon Prime Day discounts. Like Prime Day itself, though, it won't last forever, so be sure to pull the trigger on it before it goes offline at midnight on July 18.

Razer Basilisk V3 | was $69.99 now $39.99 at Best Buy With a phenomenal 26K Focus+ optical sensor, 11 programmable buttons, a well-designed ergonomic frame, slick RGB lighting, and a nifty mouse wheel with multiple scrolling modes, the Razer Basilisk V3 stands tall as one of the best mice for FPS gaming — and right now, you can get it for cheap.

💰Price check: $39.99 at Amazon



✅Great for: FPS players looking to get a ton of bang for their buck with a high-performance, snazzy-looking wired gaming mouse



❌Don't buy if: You want something wireless, geared towards MMOs, or without RGB lighting



🔍Our experience: Razer Basilisk V3 review



✋ Ambidextrous alternative: Razer Orochi V2

Why I recommend this Razer Basilisk V3 deal to FPS players

The Razer Basilisk V3's RGB lighting is bright and noticeable, but not overwhelming or distracting. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The Razer Basilisk V3's standard $69.99 cost is a fairly aggressive price point for the manufacturer to target with one of its best gaming mice, which is why I've been recommending it to shooter players looking to step up their game since it was released in 2021. This deal, though, enables you to get some truly astounding bang for your buck by knocking it down to the rock-bottom price of $39.99 — the lowest it's ever fallen at any retailer.

Our in-depth review of the Razer Basilisk V3 goes over why we at Team Windows Central love it in great detail, but the TL;DR is that it refines everything great about its Razer Basilisk V2 predecessor while adding a sweet new mouse wheel with multiple scrolling modes. There's one for precise and "clicky" scrolling meant for in-game weapon switching, another smoother and more traditional option that's best used for webpage navigation, and a third enabled through Razer Synapse that intelligently switches between the other two based on how fast you're spinning the wheel.

Of course, there's more than just the scroll wheel to love with the Basilisk V3. Its 26,000 DPI Focus+ optical sensor is incredibly smooth and accurate, and will help you quickly line up critical shots on your opponents in games like Counter-Strike 2 or Valorant. There's also a nifty DPI clutch you can use to switch your DPI mid-game, as well as 11 buttons you can customize and program in Razer's Synapse software. The mouse itself has a well-designed ergonomic shape, too, so you can look forward to hours and hours of comfort as you click heads faster than you ever have before.

The only real downsides of the Basilisk V3 are that you can't detach its cable to make travel easier and that the DPI clutch may be a bit short for you if you have small hands, but for most people, those things will hardly be dealbreakers. If they are, though, consider getting Razer's similarly priced Orochi V2 wireless gaming mouse for $44.99 at Best Buy (was $69.99) instead. It's also a great alternative to buy if you're left-handed since it's ambidextrous, as is Logitech's PRO Wireless selling for $79.99 at Best Buy (was $99.99) right now.

