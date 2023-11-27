Listen up! This discounted HyperX microphone is an excellent choice for game streamers and podcasters.
This HyperX microphone sale speaks for itself.
Whether you stream games or record audio at your desk, it's important to have a good microphone. High-quality audio recordings make you sound more professional and improve engagement with your audience. On Cyber Monday, you can save 35% on the HyperX QuadCast S, which brings the excellent microphone down to $103.99.
HyperX QuadCast S
was $159.99 now $103.99 at Amazon
This microphone is a great choice for podcasters and game streamers. It supports four polar patterns, allowing you to record music, interviews, group conversations, and individual voiceovers. It also has customizable RGB lighting and a built-in shock mount.
✅Perfect for: Streamers and podcasters looking for good value when it comes to audio recording.
❌Avoid if: You require an XLR microphone or a mic that works with the Xbox ecosystem (the QuadCast S supports Windows, PS4, PS5, and macOS).
$109.99 at Best Buy
🔍Our experience: HyperX QuadCast review (non-S version)
Get an Xbox Series S for free on Cyber Monday
HyperX packed a lot of impressive specs and features into the QuadCast S, especially when you consider the microphone's price. The QuadCast S has four selectable polar patterns for recording audio, a dial for gain control, and a built-in anti-vibration shock mount. It also has customizable RGB lights that you can control with HyperX NGENUITY software. Those lights aren't just for looks either. They turn off when you tap the top of the microphone to mute recording.
Support for four different polar patterns helps you record audio in different situations. The QuadCast S supports stereo, omnidirectional, cardioid, bidirectional. Omnidirectional records from in all directions, making it a good choice for a group of people sat around a microphone. Cardioid records in just a single direction, so it's good for podcasts and voice recordings. Bidirectional is designed for interviews or situations where two people face each other. Stereo is ideal for recording singing or instruments.
The QuadCast S is the successor to the well-reviewed HyperX Quadcast. The QuadCast S has some nice improvements, such as a USB-C connection and its built-in shock mount.
Sean Endicott brings nearly a decade of experience covering Microsoft and Windows news to Windows Central. He joined our team in 2017 as an app reviewer and now heads up our day-to-day news coverage. If you have a news tip or an app to review, hit him up at sean.endicott@futurenet.com.