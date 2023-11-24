You won't find a better gaming monitor deal than this on Black Friday

How's this for a refreshing change of pace? You can get a curved gaming monitor for under $240 this Black Friday. The Dell S3222DGM has a long name and an even longer spec sheet, including FreeSync, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a 2ms response time. Put all that together and you have one of the better gaming deals of the weekend and what I'd argue is the best gaming monitor deal.

Dell S3222DGM 32 | was $349.99 now $239.99 at Best Buy This curved gaming monitor has a 32-inch QHD display that supports AMD FreeSync. It has a 165Hz refresh rate and a response time of 2ms. That's a lot of tech dedicated to delivering smooth gameplay for the price you'll have to pay, especially considering the massive Black Friday discount.



✅Perfect for: Gamers on a budget who want a great value for their money. ❌Avoid it if: You need a higher refresh rate, response time, or other high-end specs that are reserved for more expensive gaming monitors. 💰Price check: was $489.88 now $307.37 at Walmart

Best gaming monitor deal on Black Friday?

You don't need a Best Buy Plus membership to take advantage of this deal, but you should get one if you buy tech from Best Buy regularly. Members get free two-day shipping, exclusive member prices, and an extended 60-day return window. If you get the highest tier membership, you'll also get a plethora of other perks.

If you head over to our collection of Black Friday's best 4K and Ultrawide monitor deals you will see some monitors with higher refresh rates or quicker response times. You'll even find some other curved gaming monitors at a good price. What you won't find is a better gaming monitor deal in this category than the Dell S3222DGM 32. Its bang for buck beats out any deal I've seen so far on Black Friday.

Bumping up to higher specs just isn't worth it for some games or setups. If you have a multi-thousand-dollar rig that can handle the best PC games at the highest settings, sure, grab yourself a Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 for just under $1,000. But the Dell S3222DGM 32 is a better gaming monitor for most gamers.