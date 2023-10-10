Save $100 on Logitech Xbox and PC racing wheels on Prime Day, PERFECT for Forza Motorsport

While racing simulator games are plenty of fun without a racing wheel controller, using one elevates the experience by making it significantly more immersive and giving you more precise control over your driving. For much of the last decade, Logitech's G920 and G29 wheels have been the go-to options for many gamers due to their robust construction and premium quality. They don't come cheap — right now, they normally go for $300 — but thanks to some fantastic Amazon Prime Big Deal Days discounts, both the G920 and the G29 are just $200.

Logitech G920 (Xbox, PC) | was $299, now $199 at Amazon The G920 is Logitech's Xbox offering. With it, you'll get lock-to-lock rotation, dual-motor force feedback, and Xbox buttons for menu navigation, with tons of premium handcrafted leather and durable steel on both the wheel itself and the included pedals. It works on Windows PCs, too. ✅Great for: Players on Xbox or both Xbox and PC 💰Price check: $199.99 at Best Buy

Logitech G29 (PS5, PC) | was $299, now $199 at Amazon The Logitech G29 is essentially the PlayStation version of the G920, though it, too, is fully compatible with Windows PCs. The Xbox buttons are traded for PlayStation ones, and notably, this model comes with RPM lights and some useful extra inputs. As a result, it's a bit better, and will be what most PC gamers go for. ✅Great for: Players on PlayStation and/or PC 💰Price check: $199.99 at Best Buy

That's a massive $100 sale, and the lowest we've ever seen either of these legendary controllers go. If you've been looking for a wheel to use in the latest and greatest racing games like the 2023 reboot of Forza Motorsport, Forza Horizon 5, and Grand Turismo 7, we strongly recommend picking one of these up before these deals go away tomorrow.

Even though they're technically two distinct SKUs, the G920 and the G29 are extremely similar in most respects. Both wheels are designed and built with high quality hand-stitched leather and lots of steel, and a set of pressure-sensitive acceleration and braking pedals is included with each as well. Regardless of which you get, you can also look forward to dual-motor force feedback, lock-to-lock rotation, onboard gamepad buttons that make it easy to navigate game menus, and clamps you can use to keep everything firmly in place at your battlestation.

If you're playing on Xbox, you'll need the G920, as it's the version of the wheel that Logitech made for Microsoft's consoles. The G29, meanwhile, is for Sony's PlayStation systems. Both are fully compatible with Windows PCs and can be tweaked with Logitech's G HUB software, though PC gamers will likely prefer the G29 since it also comes with a few additional buttons you can use for adjustments and some neat RPM lights, making it marginally better. The G29 is typically a little pricier because of this, though at the moment, both wheels have the same price tag.

In our Logitech G920 review, we gave the controller a perfect 5/5 stars and noted that it's "such an engaging piece of hardware that transforms the [racing] experience." We loved it then, and even after all this time, we still love it — and he G29 — now. Logitech's wheels have reigned supreme as the best racing accessories for years, and thanks to this killer Amazon Big Deal Days discount, there's never been a better time to pick one up.